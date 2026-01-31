Game Preview: Game 48 VS Hurricanes

Published on January 31, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the fourth of eight meetings between the highway three rivals this season. The Tigers have won all three matchups against the Hurricanes this season in regulation. Jonas Woo (2G, 8A) leads the team with 10 points in the series.

2025-26 Season Series:

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 10 2026) Medicine Hat 4 @ Lethbridge 2 (Oct 3 2025)

Medicine Hat 5 @ Lethbridge 1 (Dec 27 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Mar 22 2025) Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 15 2024)

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 14 2025) OT Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 14 2024)

Lethbridge 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 17 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 4 (Dec 6 2024)

Lethbridge 0 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Dec 28 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 7 (Nov 6 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

33-8-3-3 15-33-0-1

Central - 1st East Div. - 5th

East - 2nd East Conf. - 10th

League - 3rd League - 22nd

Home - 19-2-1-1 Home - 10-15-0-1

Away - 14-6-2-2 Away - 5-18-0-0

Last 10 - 7-2-0-1 Last 10 - 3-7-0-0

Streak - W1 Streak - W3

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

47-17-3-1 42-21-3-2

Central - 1st Central - 3rd

East - 1st East - 3rd

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 25-7-2-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-1-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Lethbridge

Power Play: 30.7% (2nd) Power Play: 20.2% (17th)

Penalty Kill: 80.7% (4th) Penalty Kill: 71.3% (19th)

Previous Game: The Tigers topped the Blades 4-1 on Tuesday, January 27th in Co-op Place. Kade Stengrim, Kadon McCann, Liam Ruck, and Markus Ruck found the back of the net for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer stopped 15 of 16 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck (66) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.72)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.895)

Assists - Markus Ruck (53) Wins - Jordan Switzer (22)

PIMs - Cam Parr (84) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+48)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 66 (T-3rd)

Markus Ruck - 65 (4th)

Bryce Pickford - 62 (T-7th)

Jonas Woo - 61 (T-9th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (T-2nd)

Liam Ruck - 28 (T-6th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 53 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 38 (T-8th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 11 (T-7th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 31 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 17 (T-10th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-7th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 5 (T-7th)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-2nd)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 84 (T-6th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +48 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +44 (2nd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.72 (9th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 22 (1st)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Andrew Basha 6 Game Point Streak - 10 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 47 Career Penalty Minutes

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 46 Career Wins

Kadon McCann 150 Career Penalty Minutes 149 Career Penalty Minutes

Noah Davidson 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played

Kade Stengrim 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W VS Edmonton - Wed. Feb 4 7:00PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert Raiders 5-1 L @ Swift Current - Fri. Feb 6 7:00PM (ST)

@ Saskatoon Blades 3-2 SOL VS Swift Current - Sat. Feb 7 7:00PM (MST)

VS Calgary Hitmen 4-3 W @ Red Deer - Fri. Feb 13 7:00PM (MST)

VS Prince Albert Raiders 8-5 L VS Everett - Sat. Feb 14 7:00PM (MST)







Western Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.