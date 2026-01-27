Game Preview: Game 47 VS Blades

Published on January 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers are wrapping up their regular season series against the Blades tonight in Co-op Place. Medicine Hat is 2-0-0-1 against Saskatoon so far this season. Jonas Woo (2G, 3A) leads the team with five points against the Blades.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 2 @ Saskatoon 3 (Jan 23 2026) SO Saskatoon 1 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 27 2025)

Medicine Hat 9 @ Saskatoon 3 (Nov 28 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Saskatoon 3 (Feb 11 2025) Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 23 2024)

Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Dec 10 2024) Medicine Hat 3 @ Saskatoon 5 (Nov 19 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Saskatoon

32-8-3-3 24-17-3-1

Central - 1st East Div. - 3rd

East - 2nd East Conf. - 6th

League - 3rd League - 9th

Home - 18-2-1-1 Home - 12-9-0-1

Away - 14-6-2-2 Away - 12-8-3-0

Last 10 - 7-2-0-1 Last 10 - 6-3-1-0

Streak - L2 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Saskatoon

47-17-3-1 37-23-4-4

Central - 1st East Div. - 3rd

East - 1st East Conf. - 6th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 20-8-4-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-15-0-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Saskatoon

Power Play: 31.3% (2nd) Power Play: 25.6% (10th)

Penalty Kill: 80.5% (5th) Penalty Kill: 77.2% (13th)

Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Raiders 5-1 on Saturday, January 24th in the Art Hauser Centre. Liam Ruck scored the Tigers' lone goal. Jordan Switzer stopped 26 of 31 shots faced.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck (64) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.78)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (33) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.894)

Assists - Markus Ruck (52) Wins - Jordan Switzer (21)

PIMs - Cam Parr (79) Shutouts - Carter Casey & Jordan Switzer (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+47)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Liam Ruck - 64 (3rd)

Markus Ruck - 63 (4th)

Bryce Pickford - 62 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - 61 (T-7th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 33 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 27 (6th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 52 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 37 (T-7th)

Jonas Woo - 37 (T-7th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 15 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 11 (T-6th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 31 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 17 (T-8th)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)

Liam Ruck - 2 (T-7th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 8 (1st)

First Goals Liam Ruck - 5 (T-2nd)

Insurance Goals Bryce Pickford - 4 (T-4th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 79 (7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +47 (1st)

Bryce Pickford - +44 (2nd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.78 (T-10th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 21 (1st)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Andrew Basha 5 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 50 Career Penalty Minutes 47 Career Penalty Minutes

Jonas Woo 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Jordan Switzer 50 Career Wins 45 Career Wins

Kadon McCann 150 Career Penalty Minutes 147 Career Penalty Minutes

Noah Davidson 50 Career Games Played 46 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Prince Albert Raiders VS Lethbridge - Sat. Jan 31 7:00PM (MST)

@ Saskatoon Blades 3-2 SOL VS Edmonton - Wed. Feb 4 7:00PM (MST)

VS Calgary Hitmen 4-3 W @ Swift Current - Fri. Feb 6 7:00PM (ST)

VS Prince Albert Raiders 8-5 L VS Swift Current - Sat. Feb 7 7:00PM (MST)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 7-3 W @ Red Deer - Fri. Feb 13 7:00PM (MST)







Western Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.