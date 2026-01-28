Wenatchee Wild Announce Capos's Return to Slovakia for Season-Ending Surgery

Wenatchee Wild defenseman Michal Capos

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are saddened to announce that defenseman Michal Capos has returned to his native Slovakia to undergo ACL surgery, ending his 2025-26 season in the Western Hockey League.

Capos was a standout on the blue line for the Wild in his first season in North America, appearing in 27 games for the club and posting a goal and seven assists. He was also selected to play for the Slovakian national team at the World Junior Championships in Minnesota earlier this month. The native of Trnava, Slovakia came to Wenatchee as the club's third selection in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft last summer, with the 77th overall pick in the draft.

The Wenatchee Wild sincerely thank Michal Capos for his contributions to the club this year and wish him a speedy recovery ahead of his return to the ice in 2026-27.

