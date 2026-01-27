2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 18

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 18 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

A reshuffled top three headlines this week's CHL Top-10 Rankings, led by the Prince Albert Raiders (35-6-4-0), who have surged to No. 1 for the first time this season after a perfect 4-0-0-0 week and a dominant 26-6 aggregate margin that extended their winning streak to seven. Close behind, the Everett Silvertips (36-6-2-1) climbed back into the top three and up to No. 2 after a flawless 3-0-0-0 showing pushed their streak to four straight wins, continuing a model of consistency that has seen Everett rank among the CHL's top three in 13 of the last 14 weeks while leading the league in wins (36) and points percentage (.833). Rounding out the top tier, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (32-7-3-2) slid to No. 3 after a split week that featured a 9-3 win over Val-d'Or and a narrow 3-2 setback to Moncton, though they remain atop the QMJHL with 32 wins and a .784 points percentage and have now held a top-three spot for five consecutive weeks.

Further down the list, Week 18 was defined by upward momentum from three surging clubs, led by the Moncton Wildcats (32-8-2-1), who climbed to a season-best No. 5 after a perfect 3-0-0-0 road swing that included a statement 3-2 win in Chicoutimi and extended their winning streak to four as they closed within two points of first in the QMJHL. In the OHL, the Ottawa 67's (34-9-1-2) jumped a couple of spots to No. 6 after a pair of home wins pushed their streak to six and kept them tied atop the league standings. Meanwhile, the Penticton Vees (29-9-4-3) continued one of the CHL's most notable climbs, rising for a third straight week to No. 7 while extending the CHL's longest active winning streak to 14 games - highlighted by consecutive shutouts - cementing their status as one of the league's hottest teams heading into another busy slate.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 18

1. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

4. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

5. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

6. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

7. Penticton Vees (WHL)

8. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

9. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

10. Barrie Colts (OHL)

