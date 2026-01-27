Warriors Face Another Tough Test against Conference Leaders

Published on January 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are shaping up for another tough test against the now-conference-leading Prince Albert Raiders.

On Friday night, the Warriors fell 3-2 to the visiting Victoria Royals. Riley Thorpe and Aiden Ziprick were credited with the two Warriors goals. The Warriors went zero for two on the power play and one for one on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 29 saves on 32 shots.

With his goal on Friday, Aiden Ziprick has extended his point streak to five games. This marks his second five-game point streak of the season. His last streak in November resulted in two goals and nine points.

Colt Carter now sits one point behind Morgan Rielly for most points by a 16-year-old defenceman in Warriors history (28). He is 17 points behind Nathan Paetsch for the record (44).

This is the third meeting between the Raiders and Warriors this season. In their last game on January 22, the Raiders tallied two goals in the first period to take their lead into the first intermission. The Warriors responded in the second period with goals from Ethan Semeniuk and Colt Carter to tie the game heading into the final period. Neither team could tally the game-winner in regulation or in overtime, and the game was decided in a shootout. Aiden Oiring scored the lone shootout goal to give the Raiders the win.

Through a busy weekend stretch, the Raiders picked up wins on Friday over the Swift Current Broncos and Saturday over the Medicine Hat Tigers. The Raiders are undefeated through their last seven games. It's another buy one ticket, get one ticket 50% off night. Tickets can be purchased here. Follow along with the game action on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or watch for free on Victory+.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2026

Warriors Face Another Tough Test against Conference Leaders - Moose Jaw Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.