Warriors Push Raiders to Shootout on Thursday Night

Published on January 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors pushed the division-leading Prince Albert Raiders to a shootout on Thursday night.

The Prince Albert Raiders dominated the first period of play putting up two goals on 17 shots to the Warriors four shots. Following a penalty to Warriors' Riley Thorpe, the Raiders capitalized on the man-advantage with a power play goal by Braeden Cootes. The Warriors' penalty kill was tested again in the frame after another tripping call to Thorpe.

Just after the midway point, Brandon Gorzynski sent the Raiders second goal past Chase Wutzke. With just over five minutes to play, Gage Nagel dropped the gloves with Matyas Man. Nagel and Man were assessed five for fighting and Man was handed a ten minute misconduct.

The Warriors carried a two-goal deficit into the first intermission.

In the first half of the period, the Warriors registered a lone shot on goal to bring their total to five shots in thirty minutes of play. Following a hooking call to the Raiders' Justice Christensen, Ethan Semeniuk capitalized on the opportunity to bring the Warriors within a goal.

Following a tripping call to Gage Nagel, the Warriors penalty kill was tested briefly before the teams played four-on-four as a result of a tripping call to Brandon Gorzynski. Daxon Rudolph put the Raiders down an extra man after being assessed an interference call with 25 seconds left in the original penalty to Nagel.

The Warriors couldn't capitalize with just over a minute playing five-on-three, but following a give-and-go play originating in the Warriors' defensive zone, Colt Carter sent home his sixth goal of the season to tie the game heading into the second intermission.

Chase Wutzke continued his dominant performance through the third period and the teams stayed scoreless. Although they couldn't capitalize, the Warriors dominated the final frame and pushed the game into overtime and eventually a shootout.

In the shootout, Aiden Oiring scored on his attempt to push the Raiders to victory.

The Warriors went one for three on the power play and three for four on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 36 saves on 38 shots. Across the ice, Michal Orsulak made 23 saves on 25 shots.

The Warriors take on the Victoria Royals tomorrow night in Morty's Birthday Bash sponsored by Moose Jaw Co-op.







