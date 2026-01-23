Update on Broncos Current State of Affairs and Hockey Operations

Published on January 22, 2026

Statement from the Swift Current Broncos Board of Directors:

"On behalf of the Swift Current Broncos Board of Directors, we would like to provide an update on the current state of affairs of the organization and express our full support for our coaching staff.

Given the level of coaching turnover the organization has experienced over the past several seasons, the Board felt it was essential to prioritize stability for our players, staff, and fans moving forward. At the same time, the Board recognized the need for a comprehensive review of internal operations to ensure the organization is properly positioned for long term success. As a result, we have implemented new structures and procedures to better support the day-to-day operations of the club and its personnel and have engaged a third party to conduct a full organizational review of all policies, practices, and procedures. In addition, we have engaged multiple senior level advisors with NHL experience to provide support in the areas of sports psychology, mental performance coaching, physical wellness and strategic hockey operations.

Throughout this period of transition, we are extremely grateful to Assistant Coaches Roshen Jaswal and Travis Moen, and especially Interim Head Coach Regan Darby, for stepping forward to provide leadership and continuity for our players. None of them anticipated or signed up for the additional responsibility they have assumed. Each could have easily stepped away, yet their commitment to the team, the players, and the Swift Current Broncos organization would not allow that.

We are fortunate to have highly qualified individuals guiding our group during a challenging time. Regan Darby brings more than eight years of professional hockey experience and has been involved with the Swift Current Broncos organization for many years, generously volunteering his time with the club, including during our Championship season in 2018. In 2023, Regan transitioned into a paid Assistant Coach role, further demonstrating his long-standing commitment to the organization. Travis Moen is a former NHL player and Stanley Cup Champion. Together, their experience, professionalism, and dedication have been invaluable as we continue to move forward."

Statement from Swift Current Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie:

"As General Manager of the Swift Current Broncos, I want to personally offer my full support for our coaching staff and explain the personnel decisions I have made this season.

It was never my intention for Regan Darby or Travis Moen to take on increased roles within the club this season. I'm extremely appreciative of everything they have done and continue to step up to do. I have a tremendous amount of respect for their commitment, professionalism, and leadership, which allows our organization the time to carefully identify a long-term solution for the Head Coach position. I want to make it very clear that neither of these gentlemen asked for additional responsibility with the club. They are doing it out of their loyalty to the players, the organization and our city.

At no point did either individual lobby for or request the inclusion of their respective sons on this team. All decisions related to player personnel fall under my authority. Carter Moen is a highly touted prospect who we drafted in the first round and is a centerpiece of our young core moving forward. I made the decision to trade for Hudson Darby at the beginning of the season with the team's needs in mind. From a hockey perspective, Hudson's experience, including 118 regular season games and 33 playoff games with the Portland Winterhawks, has been exactly what our young club required at this stage. He has brought leadership, professionalism, and experience to the group, exceeding expectations in his role. His character and impact have also been recognized league-wide, as reflected by the strong interest from playoff-bound teams leading up to the trade deadline.

We have a total of four local players on our roster this season, and that is something we are very excited about as an organization. Having local talent represented on our club has been tremendous for our community, and these players are exceptional individuals who bring high character, work ethic, and a genuine pride in representing their hometown. This is not the first time the Swift Current Broncos have benefited from local talent, as our 1989 Memorial Cup championship team also featured four local players. We believe strong local representation is something to be celebrated and is an important part of our organization's history and identity.

Regan, Travis, and Roshen Jaswal have handled an extremely difficult situation with professionalism and integrity while keeping the focus where it belongs, on our players and their development. They have our full support as we continue to move forward as an organization."

Closing Statement from Broncos Chairman of the Board Trent McCleary:

"Moving forward, with the support of the advisors we have engaged, the Board is committed to conducting a thorough, open, and comprehensive search for a Head Coach for the upcoming season, recognizing that the offseason will provide access to a broader and highly qualified candidate pool. We will continue to maintain increased oversight and make ongoing improvements to the day-to-day operations of the organization. While we recognize that a small portion of our fan base may be frustrated, we are truly grateful for our passionate and loyal supporters, as well as the record level of support we have received from our corporate partners throughout the season."







