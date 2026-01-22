Oil Kings Fall to Pats in Another One-Goal Game

Published on January 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - For the third time in three meetings this season, the Edmonton Oil Kings and Regina Pats played a one-goal game, this time with the Pats taking a 4-3 decision.

The Pats opened the scoring just under five minutes into the game as Ruslan Karimov made it 1-0. The Oil Kings would respond though at the 12:30 mark of the frame as Dylan Dean's tenth of the season made it 1-1 as he returned to the lineup after missing two games. Ephram McNutt added a goal just as an Oil Kings penalty expired with a minute to play to make it 2-1 Regina.

In the second, Edmonton outshot the Pats 22-8 but only had one goal to show for it, but not before the Pats made it 3-1 as Ellis Mieyette scored on the powerplay. Ethan MacKenzie scored the lone Edmonton goal in the frame on a powerplay with just four seconds remaining in the period.

Edmonton pushed hard in the third, but the Pats would get the game to 4-2 as Matt Paranych scored halfway through the third. Although the Oil Kings did seem to have some life as they responded with a shorthanded goal from Miroslav Holinka to bring it back to 4-3.

The Oil Kings had chances late but were unable to get the equalizer in the contest as their record falls to 30-9-3-2. The powerplay for Edmonton was 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 5-for-6.

Edmonton outshot the Pats 42-29 in the game.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Sunday when they host Saskatoon.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.