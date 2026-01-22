Preview: Americans vs Winterhawks - January 23, 2026

Published on January 22, 2026

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: Tri-City battled back in the third period, pulling even with the Edmonton Oil Kings on three separate occassions, but Edmonton scored with 7.8 seconds left in regulation to foil Tri-City's comeback effort Saturday night at Rogers Place. Jakub Vanecek (x2, PPG) and Crew Martinson scored in the third period to tie the game at two, three and four, but Oil Kings captain Gavin Hodnett recorded his second of the game on a deflection to secure the 5-4 win.

VS PORTLAND: Tonight is the third of six meetings between the Americans and Winterhawks in 2025-26. Tri-City has won the first two games, sweeping a home-and-home set to kick off the second half of the season. December 27 at the Toyota Center Savin Virk recorded three points (2-1) while Xavier Wendt made 28 saves in a 4-1 win. The next night in Portland, Gavin Garland tied the game with one second left in regulation before Jake Gudelj scored the overtime winner, giving Tri-City a 5-4 victory.

Tri-City Americans Portland Winterhawks

Record: 22-16-3-1 Recor: 21-22-2-0

Conference Ranking: 4th Conference Ranking: 8th

Goals for: 131 Goals for: 163

Goals Against: 137 Goals Against: 183

Power Play: 18.9% (25/132) Power Play: 21.7% (45/207)

Penalty Kill: 77.6% (104/134) Penalty Kill: 69.9% (114/163)

Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:

Savin Virk (20-25-45) Alex Weiermair (24-30-54)

Connor Dale (17-27-44) Ryan Miller (19-29-48)

Gavin Garland (12-23-35) Jordan Duguay (14-29-43)

Around the Concourse:

Section C: Chuck-A-Puck

Section J: LEAP Marimba

Gesa Autograph Booth: Jesse McKinnon

Jersey Auction: Jackson Smith #7 (Blue)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







