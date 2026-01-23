Kelowna Visits Seattle before heading Home in Battle of the Okanagan

The Kelowna Rockets stay in the state of Washington Friday when they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday at 7:05pm PST in a western conference showdown. That game is available for free on Victory+ and 104.7 the Lizard. On Saturday the Rockets come back home to the Prospera Place to take on their Okanagan rival, the Penticton Vees, at 6:05 pm PST. Tickets for Saturday's matchup are available online at selectyourtickets.com.

KELOWNA ROCKETS

Kelowna enters the weekend looking to snap a two-game losing streak and reestablish its game as the playoff push ramps up. With nearly two weeks having passed since the WHL trade deadline, the Rockets have begun to settle into a better rhythm, with new pieces finding their roles and the group playing with more cohesion.

The forward group has continued to drive the offense, while the back end has started to come together at both ends of the ice. There's a growing sense of depth and confidence within the lineup as Kelowna looks like a team building toward something bigger down the stretch.

Offensively, the Rockets are led by a veteran core that continues to produce. Shane Smith (24G, 28A), Ty Halaburda (22G, 22A), Carson Wetsch (15G, 30A), and Tij Iginla (17G, 18A) have been relied upon in key moments and will look to continue providing consistent scoring this weekend. Czech Forwards Tomas Poletin (16G, 11A) and Vojtech Cihar (0G, 5A) have been welcomed additions to the team, adding more scoring and two-way play throughout the lineup.

On the blue line, Parker Alcos (4G, 13A) has been a welcome addition since arriving in Kelowna, bringing stability defensively while also contributing offensively. Alcos is joined by Veteran defenders Mazden Leslie (9G, 28A) and Keith McInnis (6G, 18A) and more who help make the Rockets' blue line one of the best two-way defensive groups in the league

In goal, Harrison Boettiger (3.02 GAA, .907 SV%) remains a steady presence, earning wins in three of his last 5 starts. Boettiger's recent play continues to show why he's considered one of the top goaltenders available for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and will be a key factor in both matchups.

After going 0-for-4 on the power play against Everett, the Rockets will be looking for a response with the man advantage this weekend, an area that has been a difference-maker when clicking.

WHERE THEY RANK

Kelowna Rockets: 5th in the Western Conference (21-15-4-2)

Seattle Thunderbirds: 11th in the Western Conference (17-19-3-2)

Penticton Vees: 2nd in the Western Conference (26-9-4-3)

SEATTLE THUNDERBIRDS

Seattle enters the weekend looking to gain ground in the Western Conference playoff race. With five points separating them from a postseason spot, the Thunderbirds understand the importance of maintaining momentum as the schedule becomes more demanding.

The Thunderbirds are a different team on home ice, posting a strong 13-5-3 record at the ShoWare Centre. Seattle's speed is a key part of its identity, especially up front, where Cameron Schmidt (32G, 37A), Antonio Martorana (18G, 22A), and Matej Pekar (16G, 23A) lead the attack. They look to generate offense off the rush, force turnovers, and create sustained pressure in the offensive zone.

Special teams have been an area of inconsistency for Seattle, with the power play operating below 19% and the penalty kill under 76%. Improving in those areas will be crucial against a Kelowna team capable of capitalizing on mistakes.

On the back end, the Thunderbirds rely on a steady defensive group that moves the puck efficiently and limits odd-man rushes. Their blue line emphasizes physical play below the dots while still contributing through shots from the point and active pinches. Defensive discipline will be key against a skilled Rockets lineup.

Seattle has leaned on consistent goaltending to keep games close, with timely saves often allowing them to stay within reach. Strong starts and rebound control will be important as they face a Kelowna team that likes to generate second chances.

PENTICTON VEES

Penticton has been one of the WHL's biggest stories this season, quickly establishing itself as a top contender in the Western Conference in its first year in the league. Riding an 11-game winning streak, the Vees will look to keep rolling as they wrap up the weekend with a visit to Kelowna after hosting Spokane on Sunday.

Offensively, Penticton is led by rookie standout Jacob Kvasnicka (23G, 32A), who is enjoying an exceptional first WHL season. His skating and ability to create off the rush make him a constant threat. He's supported by Ryden Evers (25G, 27A) and Brady Birnie (15G, 30A), forming a dangerous trio that drives much of the Vees' offense.

Defensively, Penticton is anchored by a mobile blue line that excels at quick puck movement and closing gaps through the neutral zone. Ethan Weber (7G, 24A) plays a key role, contributing on both sides of the puck and helping the Vees transition efficiently.

In goal, Penticton has received strong and reliable goaltending throughout the season, giving the group confidence to play aggressively in front. Their netminders have been especially important in tight games and on the road, where structure and consistency are critical.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Head to Head Season Series

Kelowna vs. Seattle - Season Series Tied 1-1

Game 1: Friday, October 10, 2025 (vs. Seattle) - Seattle won 3-1

Game 2: Friday, December 5, 2025 (at Seattle) - Kelowna won 5-3

Kelowna vs. Penticton - Kelowna Leads Series 3-2

Game 1: Friday, September 26 (at Penticton) - Kelowna won 5-4

Game 2: Saturday, September 27 (vs Penticton) - Kelowna won 3-2

Game 3: Saturday, October 11 (at Penticton) - Penticton won 5-3

Game 4: Wednesday, November 5 (at Penticton) - Kelowna won 6-2

Game 5: Monday, December 29 (vs Penticton) - Penticton won 6-4

Last 10 games

Kelowna: 5-3-1-1

Seattle 3-5-1-1

Penticton 10-0-0-0

Special teams

Kelowna: PP 23.87% | PK 78.66%

Seattle: PP 18.3% | PK 75.68%

Penticton: PP 27.94% | PK 80.58%

YOUTH MOVEMENT:

Tomas Poletin leads the Rockets rookies with 27 points in 28 games. He returned to the lineup on Wednesday against Everett after missing the last three matchups with an upper-body injury. The Rockets also recently welcomed rookie Vojtech Cihar, who has had a strong debut with five points in his first six WHL games. Owen Folstrom, who is eligible for the 2026 NHL draft, has been heating up as of late with three points in his last five games.

POWER RANKINGS:

Kelowna currently sits seventh in the week seventeen power rankings

Seattle currently sits fifteenth in the week seventeen power rankings

Penticton currently sits fourth in the week seventeen power rankings.

2026 NHL DRAFT:

Kelowna currently has two Rockets on the Midterm Rankings of the NHL Central Scouting list as Players to watch ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Goaltenders Harrison Boettiger and Frantisek Poletin were originally ranked as "B"-level prospects in the preliminary rankings, which list them as potential second- or third-round picks. This time around, Boettinger was listed as the seventh-best North American goaltender, while Poletin is listed as the fifth-best International goaltender.

OLYMPIC INVITE:

Rockets Alumnus and 2015 WHL Champion Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers will be representing Team Germany for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Draisaitl played for the Rockets from 2014-2015.

Rockets Alumnus and 2015 WHL Champion Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets will be representing Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Morrissey played for the Rockets from 2014-2015.

Rockets Alumnus Calvin Thurkauf of HC Lugano of the National League will be representing Team Switzerland for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Thurkauf played for the Rockets from 2015-2017.

HOME AND AWAY COMPARISON:

The Rockets are 21-15-4-2, including a 7-6-3-2 record at the Prospera Place. On the road this year, the Rockets have a 14-9-1-0 record.

The Thunderbirds are 17-19-3-2, including a 13-5-3-0 record at home. On the road this year, the Thunderbirds have a 4-14-0-2 record.

The Vees are 26-9-4-3, Including a 12-6-4-1 record at home. On the road this year, the Vees are 14-3-0-2

WHL REGULAR SEASON MILESTONES:

Ty Halaburda - 2 goals away from 100 career WHL goals.

Nate Corbet - 2 games away from 150 career WHL games.

ROCKETS INJURY REPORT:

#7 Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

#35 Josh Banini - UBI (Week-to-Week)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

After the Battle of the Okanagan against the Penticton Vees on Saturday night, the Rockets continue their three-game homestand Tuesday, January 27th against the Red Deer Rebels at 7:05pm. Tickets for that matchup are available at selectyourtickets.com.

