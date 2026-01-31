Rockets Score Two in the Third and Defeat Cougars, 4-2
Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets put together a strong all-around effort on Friday night with a 4-2 victory over the Prince George Cougars at Prospera Place. Kelowna outshot Prince George every period, as two third-period goals by the Rockets proved to be the difference in the victory. It was a big win for the Rockets to help them climb the Western Conference standings.
GAME SUMMARY
Both teams faced constraints in time and space during the first period. Kelowna opened the scoring toward the end of the first period, when Tomas Poletin (17) scored at 15:32. Poletin finished a quick play off the rush after Connor Pankratz set him up in the high slot to give the Rockets the lead heading into the first intermission.
Prince George evened the score early in the second period on the power play, as Kooper Gizowski (24) scored off a rebound from a Carson Carels point shot at 12:40. The Cougars grabbed a brief lead less than two minutes later when Riley Ashe (7) found the back of the net at 14:14. It was two goals in less than two minutes for the Cougars.
The Rockets, however, responded quickly and regained momentum late in the second period. Parker Alcos tied the game at two at 17:23 of the second period, jumping into the play and ripping a shot high off a two-on-one rush. It was Alcos's fifth goal of the season and his third as a Rocket in just ten games since being acquired by Kelowna. Tij Iginla and Keith McInnis picked up the assists.
The game remained tied heading into the third period. Kelowna took control when Owen Folstrom (8) scored the eventual game-winning goal at 5:43. The goal came off a point shot that took a strange bounce and found its way past the Cougars' netminder. Jaxon Kehrig and McInnis picked up the assists. The rest of the game was a tight battle, and while the Cougars pressed, the Rockets did not back down. McInnis (7) added an insurance marker late in the game, capping the win with a three-point performance.
Goaltender Harrison Boettiger was solid between the pipes, stopping 26 of 28 shots to earn his sixteenth win of the season. His biggest save of the night came with less than five minutes left, stopping Riley Ashe on a breakaway to keep Kelowna ahead.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Shots on Goal: Kelowna 40 | Prince George 28
Power Play: Kelowna 0/5 | Prince George 1/3
Faceoffs: Kelowna 35 | Prince George 26
UP NEXT
The Rockets head west to Langley, BC tomorrow night as they face the Vancouver Giants in a BC Divisional matchup at 7:00pm PST. The game is available online for free on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard. The Rockets will then return home next Tuesday as they take on the Portland Winterhawks at 7:05 pm PST. Tickets are still available at selectyourtickets.com.
Images from this story
|
Kelowna Rockets' Owen Folstrom on game night
Western Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026
- Wild Shift into Overdrive Late, Collect 3-2 Overtime Win Friday at Portland - Wenatchee Wild
- Hawks Drop Tight Overtime Contest as Wild Complete Comeback - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped in Kelowna - Prince George Cougars
- Americans Suffer Lopsided Loss To Wheat Kings - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Battle, Come up Short Against West-Leading 'Tips - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Score Two in the Third and Defeat Cougars, 4-2 - Kelowna Rockets
- Vees' Win Streak Comes to an End - Penticton Vees
- Wheat Kings Steamroll Americans in Penultimate U.S. Game - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Chiefs Battle, Come up Short Against West-Leading 'Tips - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos' Late Surge Lifts Them Past Pats in 5-3 Win - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings Fall to Warriors in High Scoring Affair - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Pats Fall, 5-3, to Broncos Despite Strong Second Period Push - Regina Pats
- Warriors Dethrone Oil Kings in Friday Night Showdown - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Victoria Royals Team up with CMHA Victoria in #TalkToday Campaign - Victoria Royals
- Game Preview: Vees vs Blazers - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Kick off Back-To-Back Weekend with Divisional Match-Up vs Everett Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Announce Chandler Stephenson Bobblehead Night Presented by Westridge Construction - Regina Pats
- Preview: Americans vs Wheat Kings - January 30, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Tough Battle against Oil Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Venture to Saskatchewan to Take on Warriors - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: January 30 vs Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.