Rockets Score Two in the Third and Defeat Cougars, 4-2

Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Owen Folstrom on game night

The Kelowna Rockets put together a strong all-around effort on Friday night with a 4-2 victory over the Prince George Cougars at Prospera Place. Kelowna outshot Prince George every period, as two third-period goals by the Rockets proved to be the difference in the victory. It was a big win for the Rockets to help them climb the Western Conference standings.

GAME SUMMARY

Both teams faced constraints in time and space during the first period. Kelowna opened the scoring toward the end of the first period, when Tomas Poletin (17) scored at 15:32. Poletin finished a quick play off the rush after Connor Pankratz set him up in the high slot to give the Rockets the lead heading into the first intermission.

Prince George evened the score early in the second period on the power play, as Kooper Gizowski (24) scored off a rebound from a Carson Carels point shot at 12:40. The Cougars grabbed a brief lead less than two minutes later when Riley Ashe (7) found the back of the net at 14:14. It was two goals in less than two minutes for the Cougars.

The Rockets, however, responded quickly and regained momentum late in the second period. Parker Alcos tied the game at two at 17:23 of the second period, jumping into the play and ripping a shot high off a two-on-one rush. It was Alcos's fifth goal of the season and his third as a Rocket in just ten games since being acquired by Kelowna. Tij Iginla and Keith McInnis picked up the assists.

The game remained tied heading into the third period. Kelowna took control when Owen Folstrom (8) scored the eventual game-winning goal at 5:43. The goal came off a point shot that took a strange bounce and found its way past the Cougars' netminder. Jaxon Kehrig and McInnis picked up the assists. The rest of the game was a tight battle, and while the Cougars pressed, the Rockets did not back down. McInnis (7) added an insurance marker late in the game, capping the win with a three-point performance.

Goaltender Harrison Boettiger was solid between the pipes, stopping 26 of 28 shots to earn his sixteenth win of the season. His biggest save of the night came with less than five minutes left, stopping Riley Ashe on a breakaway to keep Kelowna ahead.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 40 | Prince George 28

Power Play: Kelowna 0/5 | Prince George 1/3

Faceoffs: Kelowna 35 | Prince George 26

UP NEXT

The Rockets head west to Langley, BC tomorrow night as they face the Vancouver Giants in a BC Divisional matchup at 7:00pm PST. The game is available online for free on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard. The Rockets will then return home next Tuesday as they take on the Portland Winterhawks at 7:05 pm PST. Tickets are still available at selectyourtickets.com.

