Americans Suffer Lopsided Loss To Wheat Kings

Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA. - The Tri-City Americans (24-18-3-1) had a tough game Friday night, falling to the Brandon Wheat Kings (28-19-1-0) 7-1 at the Toyota Center.

Brandon jumped out to the lead 5:11 into the game, moments after an excellent chance for Tri-City. David Krcal was denied by Jayden Kraus off the rush on a centering pass before the Wheat Kings took off the other way.

Prabh Bhathal gained the Tri-City line on left wing and snapped a shot past the glove of Xavier Wendt to open the scoring. Two minutes later Joby Baumuller knocked in a loose puck during a goal-mouth scramble to make it 2-0.

Giogos Pantelas then scored a power play goal at 10:10, giving the Wheat Kings a 3-0 lead they would carry into the first intermission. Shots were 9-7 Brandon after one.

The Americans were hoping the intermission would give them a chance to regroup, but the Wheat Kings came out firing to start period to. Just 58 seconds in former American Jordan Gavin scored on his own rebound in front of the net to push the lead to 4-0.

Just over a minute later Brady Turko scored on a turnover in front of the net, ending the night for Wendt as Ryan Grout took over in goal.

Pantelas scored his second of the game not long after Grout came in to extend the lead to 6-0 before Turko scored his second of the night with 6:06 left in the period. The Wheat Kings led 7-0 after two periods with the shots 23-17.

Tri-City scored the lone goal of the third period when Carter Kingerski fed Krcal the puck from the corner. Krcal took the pass, pulled it to his backhand and slid it through the five hole of Kraus to break the shutout bid 7:49 into the third.

Tri-City looks to rebound against the Wenatchee Wild (18-26-2-2) on home ice Saturday night at 6:05.

Announced attendance was 4,249.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.