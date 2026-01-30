Pats Announce Chandler Stephenson Bobblehead Night Presented by Westridge Construction

Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is excited to announce Chandler Stephenson Bobblehead Night, presented by Westridge Construction, on Friday, February 6, when the Pats host the Saskatoon Blades at the Brandt Centre. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

This year's exclusive bobblehead features Regina Pats alumnus and Seattle Kraken forward Chandler Stephenson, celebrating his outstanding WHL and NHL career. Stephenson played four seasons with the Pats from 2010-2014, recording 195 career points (73G-122A) in 230 games.

A Saskatoon product, Stephenson was selected by the Washington Capitals in the third round (77th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut on October 15, 2015, and has since appeared in 623 NHL games with Washington, Vegas, and Seattle, tallying 352 career points (115G-237A).

Stephenson is also a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2024.

Bobbleheads will go on sale when doors open at the Brandt Centre and will be available for purchase on the West concourse beside the Kids Zone. Quantities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

All proceeds will go towards the Female Hockey Challenge. For the past 26 years, Westridge Construction has been involved in the Female Hockey Challenge tournament. This tournament was founded as a means for female hockey teams to come together in the spirit of competition and camaraderie. This tournament is the largest female annual hockey tournament hosted in Regina and promotes a positive spirit within the hockey community and the City itself.

Tickets for Friday's game are available at reginapats.com, the Pats Business Office at 1463 Albert Street, or the Brandt Centre Box Office on game days.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.