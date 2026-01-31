Vees' Win Streak Comes to an End

Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan) Kamloops Blazers' Logan Edmonstone and Penticton Vees' Diego Johnson in action(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan)

Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees were unable to complete a third period comeback falling to the Kamloops Blazers 5-2 at the SOEC on Friday night.

The Vees fall to 29-10-4-3 on the season with the loss and see their winning streak halted at 14 games.

The Blazers struck twice in the first period. First, on the powerplay on a deflection from Josh Evaschesen and then Ty Bonkowski scored on a rebound to make it 2-0 heading into the first intermission.

Kamloops would add to their lead in the second period as Evaschesen batted home his second goal of the night to make it 3-0 after 40 minutes.

The Vees battled back in the third period.

Matteo Danis collected a rebound and potted it home for his 20th of the season to make the score 3-1 at 5:10. Then, with the goaltender pulled, Ethan Weber extended his point streak to eight games burying a shot off a scramble in front of the net to make it 3-2 with 2:12 remaining.

The Vees had some extended pressure looking for the equalizer but Kamloops was able to strike twice into the empty net to make the final 5-2.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 49

Blazers- 25

Scoring:

Vees- Matteo Danis, Ethan Weber

Blazers- Josh Evaschesen (2), Ty Bonkowski, Nathan Behm, Isa Guram

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/2

Blazers- 1/1

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 20/23

Blazers- Logan Edmonstone - 47/49

Up Next: The Vees are right back at it Saturday night when they host the Portland Winterhawks for a 6:00PM puck drop at the SOEC

