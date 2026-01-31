Vees' Win Streak Comes to an End
Published on January 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Kamloops Blazers' Logan Edmonstone and Penticton Vees' Diego Johnson in action
(Penticton Vees, Credit: Cherie Morgan)
Penticton, BC - The Penticton Vees were unable to complete a third period comeback falling to the Kamloops Blazers 5-2 at the SOEC on Friday night.
The Vees fall to 29-10-4-3 on the season with the loss and see their winning streak halted at 14 games.
The Blazers struck twice in the first period. First, on the powerplay on a deflection from Josh Evaschesen and then Ty Bonkowski scored on a rebound to make it 2-0 heading into the first intermission.
Kamloops would add to their lead in the second period as Evaschesen batted home his second goal of the night to make it 3-0 after 40 minutes.
The Vees battled back in the third period.
Matteo Danis collected a rebound and potted it home for his 20th of the season to make the score 3-1 at 5:10. Then, with the goaltender pulled, Ethan Weber extended his point streak to eight games burying a shot off a scramble in front of the net to make it 3-2 with 2:12 remaining.
The Vees had some extended pressure looking for the equalizer but Kamloops was able to strike twice into the empty net to make the final 5-2.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 49
Blazers- 25
Scoring:
Vees- Matteo Danis, Ethan Weber
Blazers- Josh Evaschesen (2), Ty Bonkowski, Nathan Behm, Isa Guram
Power Plays:
Vees- 0/2
Blazers- 1/1
Goaltending:
Vees- Ethan McCallum - 20/23
Blazers- Logan Edmonstone - 47/49
Up Next: The Vees are right back at it Saturday night when they host the Portland Winterhawks for a 6:00PM puck drop at the SOEC
Images from this story
|
Kamloops Blazers' Logan Edmonstone and Penticton Vees' Diego Johnson in action
(Cherie Morgan)
Western Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026
- Wild Shift into Overdrive Late, Collect 3-2 Overtime Win Friday at Portland - Wenatchee Wild
- Hawks Drop Tight Overtime Contest as Wild Complete Comeback - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped in Kelowna - Prince George Cougars
- Americans Suffer Lopsided Loss To Wheat Kings - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Battle, Come up Short Against West-Leading 'Tips - Spokane Chiefs
- Rockets Score Two in the Third and Defeat Cougars, 4-2 - Kelowna Rockets
- Vees' Win Streak Comes to an End - Penticton Vees
- Wheat Kings Steamroll Americans in Penultimate U.S. Game - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Chiefs Battle, Come up Short Against West-Leading 'Tips - Spokane Chiefs
- Broncos' Late Surge Lifts Them Past Pats in 5-3 Win - Swift Current Broncos
- Oil Kings Fall to Warriors in High Scoring Affair - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Pats Fall, 5-3, to Broncos Despite Strong Second Period Push - Regina Pats
- Warriors Dethrone Oil Kings in Friday Night Showdown - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Victoria Royals Team up with CMHA Victoria in #TalkToday Campaign - Victoria Royals
- Game Preview: Vees vs Blazers - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Kick off Back-To-Back Weekend with Divisional Match-Up vs Everett Friday - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Announce Chandler Stephenson Bobblehead Night Presented by Westridge Construction - Regina Pats
- Preview: Americans vs Wheat Kings - January 30, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Tough Battle against Oil Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Venture to Saskatchewan to Take on Warriors - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: January 30 vs Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Game Preview: Cougars at Rockets - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Penticton Vees Stories
- Vees' Win Streak Comes to an End
- Game Preview: Vees vs Blazers
- Vees Battle for 14th Straight Victory
- Game Preview: Vees vs Rebels
- Vees Defeat Rival Rockets