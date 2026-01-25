Game Preview: Vees vs Rebels

The Penticton Vees play host to the Red Deer Rebels in their only matchup of the season today at 4:00PM at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The wills will be in search of their 14th straight win. TICKETS

If you can't make it down to the SOEC, catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (28-9-4-3) made a statement last night in Kelowna defeating the Rockets 5-0. Nolan Stevenson, Bradie Birnie and Jacob Kvasnicka each had a goal and an assist and Ethan McCallum stopped all 26 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season and the Vees second straight game not allowing a goal.

The Rebels enter Saturday's matchup 16-23-2-2. They sit in the final playoff spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference. The Rebels start a six game BC road trip tonight in Penticton. Last time out they fell by a 5-1 score to the Calgary Hitmen and are 6-4-0-0 in their last 10 games.

Vees Player to Watch: D Ethan Weber: The Vees defenceman picked up a goal last night extending his points streak to six games (3g, 5a). He leads all Vees defencemen with nine goals and has 34 points on the season.

Fast Fact: Charlie Michaud has yet to lose as a Penticton Vee. Since his first game Dec. 29, the Vees have rattled off 12 straight victories leading to their 13 game winning streak entering the night.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the only meeting of the season between the Vees and Rebels. Penticton will travel to Red Deer next season as part of their Alberta road trip.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 59 points (25g, 34a)

Ryden Evers- 55 points (25g, 30a)

Brady Birnie- 48 points (16g, 32a)

Brittan Alstead- 37 points (15g, 22a)

Matteo Danis- 36 points (18g, 18a)

Rebels

Beckett Hamilton- 35 points (16g, 19a)

Talon Brigley- 26 points (13g, 13a)

Poul Anderson- 22 points (14g, 8a)







