Oil Kings Back on Track with Big Win over Blades

Published on January 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings earned a statement 5-1 win over the Saskatoon Blades on Sunday evening at Rogers Place.

It was one of the more complete games from the Oil Kings this season as they got back into the win column and outshot the Blades 39-21 in a game that could be a preview of the first round of the WHL Playoffs.

The Oil Kings were up 3-0 through one period in this one as Matt Williams first career WHL goal set the tone just about three minutes in. Ethan MacKenzie and Dylan Dean also scored in the frame as the Oil Kings dominated the Blades, outshooting them 16-7 in the first 20 minutes.

Nobody was able to score in the second but Edmonton continued to rule the shot clock with a 12-6 margin in the second.

While the Blades did press in the third, MacKenzie's second goal of the game, this one on the powerplay, gave the Oil Kings the 4-0 lead. Saskatoon did break the shutout though as Elias Pul made it 4-1 with about seven minutes to play in the hockey game. Noa Ta'amu added one more for good measure for the Oil Kings to make it 5-1.

Ethan Simcoe made 19 saves in the win, while the Oil Kings powerplay was 1-for-5 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

Edmonton is now 31-9-3-2 on the season and head on the road for three games this week.







