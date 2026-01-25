Oil Kings Welcome Blades to Rogers Place for Sunday Throwdown

January 25, 2026

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back in action tonight after four days without a game as they welcome the Saskatoon Blades to Rogers Place.

The Oil Kings are looking to get back into the win column after a Wednesday night loss to Regina by a 4-3 score. That loss dropped the Oil Kings record to 30-9-3-2 on the season, still sitting third in the WHL's Eastern Conference and second in the Central Division. Edmonton is five points back of division leading Medicine Hat, but hold two games in hand on the Tigers.

Meanwhile, their opponents today, the Blades are coming off a 3-2 shootout win over Medicine Hat on Friday night in Saskatoon. The Blades are now 24-16-3-1 on the season and sit with 52 points in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They're just three points back of fourth place Calgary though which would be home ice in the first round of the WHL Playoffs. The Blades have also gone four straight without a regulation loss.

This will mark the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Oil Kings and the Blades. Edmonton is 2-1-0-0 against Saskatoon this season scoring 12 goals and allowing 10 in the process. Two of the three games have been decided by one goal. Their last meeting though was 3-1 Edmonton win on January 9 back in Saskatoon. Max Curran and Miroslav Holinka each have six points in three games in the season series, while Ethan MacKenzie has five points, including two goals.

Puck drop from Rogers Place today is 4 p.m.







