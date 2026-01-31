Oil Kings Looking to Get Back into Win Column against Broncos

Swift Current, Sask. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to get back into the win column tonight as they visit the Swift Current Broncos.

The Oil Kings are coming off their second straight loss, a 7-5 defeat at the hands of the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday night. Carter Sotheran scored twice in the game and Lukas Sawchyn had three assists.

Edmonton's record is now 31-11-3-2 on the season, still third in the WHL's Eastern Conference as they are still looking to chase down the Central Division leading Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Broncos have won back-to-back games, including a 5-3 win over Regina on Friday night. Swift Current is led offensively by Hudson Darby who has 31 points in 41 games. The Broncos are currently 12-31-3-0 on the season, 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Head-to-head this season, Edmonton is 2-0-0-0 against the Broncos and are outscoring them 14-8 in the two games, meaning offence could be high in tonight's game.

Edmonton will also look to improve their record on the road against the Central Division as they hold a record of 7-2-0-0 against teams in the division this season.

Puck drop from Swift Current tonight is 6 p.m. Mountain time.







