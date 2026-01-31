Preview: Americans vs Wild - January 31, 2026
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Wild
Saturday, January 31, 2026 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans stumbled out of the gate, falling behind the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-0 just 10 minutes into the game, and things unravelled from there in a 7-1 loss last night. Brandon added three goals in just over two minutes to start the second period as it turned into a night where nothing went right for the Americans. David Krcal scored the lone goal of the game while Xavier Wendt was pulled for the first time this season.
VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the sixth and final meeting between the Americans and Wild in 2025-26. Tri-City currently holds a 4-1 record against Wenatchee after 3-2, 3-1 and 4-1 wins on October 4, 25, and December 13, with a 3-2 loss in on December 12. The most recent meeting came a week ago when Tri-City battled back from a 3-0 deficit to pick up a 4-3 overtime win on the road.
Team Comparison
Tri-City Americans Wenatchee Wild
Record: 24-18-3-1 Record: 18-26-2-2
Conference Ranking: 6th Conference Ranking: 11th
Goals for: 141 Goals for: 133
Goals Against: 152 Goals Against: 169
Power Play: 18.0% (25/139) Power Play: 16.6% (34/205)
Penalty Kill: 78.2% (115/147) Penalty Kill: 83.3% (170/204)
Leading Scorers: Leading Scorers:
Savin Virk (21-28-49) Josh Toll (3-32-35)
Connor Dale (18-29-47) Luka Shcherbyna (18-12-30)
Gavin Garland (12-24-36) Mason Kraft (9-18-27)
Around the Concourse:
Section R: Chuck-A-Puck
Section J: Mufaro Marima
Section C: Chuck-A-Puck
Gesa Autograph Booth: Alex Laing
Jersey Auction: Alex Laing #20 (Blue)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
