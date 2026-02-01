Broncos Fall, 6-3, to Oil Kings at InnovationPlex

The Swift Current Broncos dropped a 6-3 decision to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday night at the InnovationPlex in the third meeting of the season between the two clubs.

Edmonton jumped out to a quick start, opening the scoring just 22 seconds into the game when Aaron Obobaifo found the back of the net. The Oil Kings added two more in the first period, both on the power play, with goals from Ethan MacKenzie at 4:00 and Gavin Hodnett at 12:25 to take a 3-0 lead into the intermission.

The Broncos got on the board early in the second period when Anthony Wilson scored his 12th of the season at 5:54, finishing a play at the doorstep after a strong defensive effort. Edmonton responded shortly after with the eventual game-winning goal from Landon Hanson at 8:02, then added a power-play insurance marker from Lukas Sawchyn at 17:00 to restore a four-goal cushion.

The Oil Kings tacked on one more goal in the third period, but Swift Current pushed back with a strong finish. Hudson Darby scored on the power play at 12:32, with assists from Brennan Brown and Stepan Kuryachenkov. Brendan Rudolph capped the Broncos' scoring with a short-handed breakaway goal at 17:03, his 12th of the season.

Edmonton outshot Swift Current 33-19, including an 11-5 edge in the opening period. The Broncos went 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Oil Kings converted 3-for-7. Swift Current had the advantage in the faceoff circle, winning 37 draws to Edmonton's 26.

Aiden Eskit got the start in goal for the Broncos, stopping 12 of 16 shots, while Archer Cooke came on in relief and turned aside 15 of 17.

With the loss, the Broncos' record moves to 12-32-3-0. Swift Current is back in action Wednesday, Feb. 4, when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors at the InnovationPlex.







