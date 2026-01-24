Broncos Fall to Raiders Friday Night at InnovationPlex

The Swift Current Broncos dropped a 6-1 decision to the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night at the InnovationPlex in the seventh meeting of the season between the two East Division rivals.

The opening period was a solid, back-and-forth start for both teams, with chances at either end. Prince Albert broke through first when Jonah Sivertson scored at 8:59. Swift Current responded with strong defensive work, highlighted by killing off a lengthy 5-on-3 penalty to keep the game within reach after one.

The Raiders took control in the second period, striking early and often. Alisher Sarkenov made it 2-0 just 1:02 into the frame, a goal that stood as the game-winner. Braeden Cootes followed with an insurance marker at 3:44, and Owen Corkish added another at 4:27. Max Heise capped the surge with a goal at 12:39 to give Prince Albert a commanding lead.

The Broncos eventually found the scoresheet late in the period on a 5-on-3 power play. Trae Wilke scored his 13th goal of the season at 17:56, with assists from Stepan Kuryachenkov and Hudson Darby, cutting the deficit to 5-1 heading into the third.

Prince Albert sealed the outcome with one more goal in the final frame, closing out the 6-1 victory.

The game was a physical affair, with more than 120 penalty minutes assessed between the two teams. Swift Current finished 1-for-5 on the power play, while the Raiders went 0-for-6. Prince Albert held a slight edge in faceoffs, winning 34 to Swift Current's 30.

The Raiders outshot the Broncos 37-24, including a 15-6 advantage in the first period. Archer Cooke got the start in goal for Swift Current, stopping 15 of 18 shots before Aiden Eskit came on in relief and turned aside 16 of 19.

With the loss, the Broncos fall to 10-31-3-0 on the season. Swift Current will look to bounce back in their next outing on Saturday, Jan. 24, when they host the Victoria Royals.







