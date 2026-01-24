Cougars Collect Fourth Straight Win with Dominant 7-2 Victory over Vancouver
Published on January 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars secured their fourth straight win with a decisvie 7-2 victory over the Vancouver Giants, Friday at the CN Centre. Kooper Gizowski scored twice, while Brock Souch, Carson Carels, Jett Lajoie, Dmitri Yakutsenak, and Corbin Vaughan also added tallies. Josh Ravensbergen made 24 saves on 26 shots and secured his third straight victory.
Despite surrendering the opening goal at 5:21, the Cougars responded quickly, scoring twice in a 17-second span. Carson Carels tied the game at 1-1 with a blistering 4-on-4 shot from the left circle that rang off the inside of the post and past Burke Hood. Just 17 seconds later, Brock Souch ripped a shot from a similar spot to give Prince George a 2-1 lead after one period. The opening frame also featured a spirited fight between Kayden Lemire and Jaxson Pawlenchuk just over five minutes into the game.
In the second period, the Cougars extended their lead as Kooper Gizowski netted his team-leading 21st goal of the season, firing a wrist shot that clipped the glove of Hood and trickled over the goal line to make it 3-1. Vancouver answered at 1:37, with Williams Lake product Colton Gerrior cutting the deficit to 3-2. Prince George then took over, scoring three more times in the frame. Jett Lajoie buried his 20th of the season at the 6:00 mark, before Gizowski struck again at 7:55, recording his 22nd goal, second of the night, and the 150th point of his WHL career off a terrific setup from Kaeson Fisher and Terik Parascak. With just eight seconds remaining in the period, Dmitri Yakutsenak snapped home his 18th of the season from the right circle on a perfect feed from Corbin Vaughan, giving the Cougars a commanding 6-2 lead through 40 minutes.
In the third, the Cougars limited Vancouver to just four shots and then added to their lead at at 17:27 with Corbin Vaughan burying his sixth of the season at 17:27 to secure a 7-2 win for Prince George.
The Cats will aim for their fifth straight win tomorrow when they host the Giants at 6:00 pm.
