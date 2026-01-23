Game Day Hub: January 23 at Tri-City

The Winterhawks head to Kennewick tonight for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Toyota Center - Kennewick, WA.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Last Time Out

The energy was high in the Glass Palace for the Monday matinee, but Spokane opened the scoring at the 7:05 mark of the first and pulled away with five unanswered goals to take a 5-0 lead late in the second. Portland responded just 23 seconds later when Kyle McDonough in the slot backhanded home his goal to put the Hawks on the board before the intermission. The Winterhawks pushed early in the third, as Alex Weiermair set up Max Pšenička for a glove-side wrist shot from the right circle to cut the deficit to three. Spokane added an empty-net goal to close out a 6-2 win.

Americans at a Glance

The Portland Winterhawks and Tri-City Americans meet for the third time this season tonight, after the Ams claimed both games in a back-to-back set on December 27 and 28. This marks the second of three visits for Portland to the Toyota Center in Kennewick.

Tri-City has surged to fourth place in the Western Conference with several key wins over its last 10 games. While currently sitting eighth, the Winterhawks trail the Americans by just four points, making tonight's matchup an important one in the playoff race.

The Americans enter play with a 22-16-3-1 record and are led by sophomore forward Savin Virk, who has 45 points (20G, 25A) in 42 games, including five power-play goals and four game-winners. Between the pipes, 17-year-old Xavier Wendt has been stellar, posting a 16-8-1 record with a league-second-best 2.45 goals-against average and a WHL-leading .928 save percentage in 26 appearances. Wendt also scored a rare goalie goal on December 3 against Swift Current.

WHL Prospects Game

The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks forwards Jake Gustafson and Jordan Duguay, along with defenceman Will McLaughlin, have been invited to the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass.

The game will be played Wednesday, February 18 at the Langley Events Centre in British Columbia and will feature 44 of the WHL's top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible players, split into Eastern and Western Conference teams.

Gustafson has recorded 23 points (12G, 11A) through his first 45 WHL games, second among Winterhawks rookies, and earned a #52 North American skater ranking from NHL Central Scouting. Duguay has posted 43 points (14G, 29A) in 45 games this season, highlighted by the Teddy Bear Toss goal on Dec. 14, and is ranked #73. McLaughlin has anchored Portland's blueline with 21 points (7G, 14A) in his rookie season, won gold with Team USA at the 2025 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, and is ranked #91.

Team West will be coached by Prince George Cougars head coach Mark Lamb.

Rosters and additional event information can be found HERE.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

