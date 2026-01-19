Game Day Hub: January 19 vs Spokane

Join the Winterhawks at the Glass Palace today for Tommy Palooza and Mascot Mayhem, as Portland hosts the Spokane Chiefs in a matinee matchup. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

Portland, playing its first game in Seattle of the season, got the scoring started behind Alex Weiermair's power play goal. The play generated from a tic-tac-toe passing sequence between Ryan Miller and Jordan Duguay. The Thunderbirds then tore ahead with five unanswered goals between the first and third periods. The Winterhawks would strike late with two goals inside the final two minutes of the third period - the first from Luke Wilfley and the second from Jake Gustafson.

Time ran down as the Thunderbirds held on for a 5-3 final.

Chiefs Chat

The Winterhawks and Chiefs meet for the fourth time this season, with Portland looking to break into the win column after Spokane has taken each matchup so far. With the playoff race tightening, both teams are in need of key points as the regular season enters its final months.

Spokane enters the contest with a 21-20-2-0 record and sits ninth in the Western Conference with 43 points, just one point back of the Hawks in seventh, underscoring the importance of the matchup. Over-age forward Logan Wormald leads the Chiefs with 44 points, including 11 in 13 games since arriving from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in early December. In net, second-year goaltender Carter Esler has appeared in 23 games, posting an 11-12 record with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

Tommy Palooza and Mascot Mayhem

The Winterhawks are excited to host another action-packed Mascot Day for fans of all ages!

Help us celebrate Tommy's 7th birthday in the best way possible... surrounded by all his friends! Join us for an action-packed party as mascots hit the ice, bringing the fun straight to center ice. Plus, OMSI will be in the building with hands-on activities, along with balloon animals, face painting, and interactive sports for kids of all ages. It's a full-on birthday bash you won't want to miss, so come help us make Tommy's big day unforgettable!

