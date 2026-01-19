Rudolph, Bhathal & Esler Headline WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, January 19

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Prince Albert Raiders defenceman and 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Daxon Rudolph has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 18.

Rudolph, a 17-year-old product of Lacombe, Alta., registered six points (2G-4A) and a plus-3 rating in three games, as the Raiders went 3-0-0-0 this past week. The second-year WHL defenceman is a top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, listed sixth among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound right-shot blueliner started the week with two points (1G-1A) Tuesday, January 13, as the Raiders bounced the Brandon Wheat Kings by a 5-2 margin. Rudolph registered Prince Albert's first goal of the game, tying the score 1-1 with a power-play marker 9:51 into the first period. Midway through the third period, Rudolph recorded the primary assist on an insurance goal by Owen Corkish as the Raiders collected an important two points over their East Division rivals from Manitoba.

Friday, January 16, Rudolph collected a primary assist on a first-period goal by Alisher Sarkenov. The goal went on to stand as the game-winning tally and Rudolph was named third star of the game in a 3-1 road triumph over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Rudolph extended his point-scoring streak to three games with a three-point effort (1G-2A) Saturday, January 17, as the Raiders scored an 8-5 victory to end a 19-game winning streak for the Medicine Hat Tigers. Rudolph opened the scoring 5:18 into the first period, reaching the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his WHL career. After the Tigers knotted the score, Rudolph set up San Jose Sharks prospect Max Heise to put Prince Albert ahead 2-1 only 34 seconds into the second period. The back-and-forth affair continued into the third period, with Rudolph collecting a secondary assist on Sarkenov's 10th of the campaign, which gave the Raiders a 5-4 edge. The Raiders went on to strike three times in the final 2:34 of regulation to clip the Tigers.

With 48 points (20G-28A) in 41 games, Rudolph ranks fourth in scoring among all WHL defencemen, while leading all Raiders skaters. His 20 goals are good enough for third among all WHL defencemen, trailing two Medicine Hat Tigers blueliners - Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford (33) and veteran Jonas Woo (23).

Rudolph is enjoying a quality campaign in this his NHL Draft year. Selected to represent Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, Rudolph recorded two assists in late November. Next up, he will represent Team East at the inaugural WHL Prospects Game, which is slated to be hosted in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, February 18.

Originally selected by the Raiders first overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Rudolph has secured 89 points (27G-62A) in 105 career regular season games. He made his WHL Playoff debut in 2025, tallying 12 points (1G-11A) in 11 games.

With a record of 31-6-4-0, the Raiders sit atop the WHL's East Division and rank second in the Eastern Conference.

Next up, Rudolph and the Raiders host the Victoria Royals (18-15-5-3) Tuesday, January 20 at 7 p.m. ST.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

WHEAT KINGS FORWARD BHATHAL NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Brandon Wheat Kings forward Prabh Bhathal has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 18.

The 16-year-old product of Winnipeg, Man., posted four points (1G-3A) and a plus-4 rating in three games as the Wheat Kings went 2-1-0-0 this past week.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound centre started his week with a primary assist as the Wheat Kings dropped a 5-2 decision to the East Division-leading Prince Albert Raiders on Tuesday, January 13. Bhathal set up veteran forward Luke Mistelbacher to open the scoring 6:50 into the first period.

The following night in a 3-1 road win over the Saskatoon Blades, Bhathal scored his first goal of the season with 2:33 to go in the second period, giving the Wheat Kings a 2-0 advantage. Bhathal's tally went on to stand as the game-winning marker.

Wrapping up the week Friday, January 16, Bhathal collected two assists in a 6-1 win over the visiting Victoria Royals. The rookie forward factored in on Jaxon Jacobson's opening goal of the game, before setting up Gunnar Gleasman to make it 2-0 in the first period. Bhathal was named third star of the game for his two-helper effort.

In his first WHL season, Bhathal is tied for second in scoring among all Wheat Kings rookies with 11 points (1G-11A) in 37 games.

The left-shot centre made his WHL debut during the 2024-25 campaign, skating in eight games for the Wheat Kings and tallying two points (1G-1A).

Originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the second round (36th overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Bhathal has secured 13 points (2G-11A) in 45 career regular season games.

Winners of two straight games, the Wheat Kings are 24-17-1-0 coming out of the weekend and rank fifth in the WHL's Eastern Conference. Next up, Bhathal and the Wheat Kings travel west to visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes (12-32-0-1) on Wednesday, January 21 at 8 p.m. CT.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

CHIEFS NETMINDER ESLER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Spokane Chiefs netminder Carter Esler has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 18.

The 17-year-old Esler went 1-0-0-0 with a 0.00 goals-against average, 1.000 save percentage, and one shutout this past week.

Hailing from Okotoks, Alta., the 5-foot-10, 166-pound puckstopper was perfect in his lone appearance, turning aside 29 shots Friday, January 16, as the Chiefs blanked the WHL-leading Everett Silvertips by a 4-0 score. Esler was named first star of the game for his efforts in protecting a 1-0 Spokane lead that held up from the first period until the Chiefs were able to add some insurance in the third period.

In his second season with the Chiefs, Esler has appeared in a career high 23 contests, going 11-12-0-0 with a 3.16 GAA, .895 SV%, and three shutouts.

Selected by the Chiefs in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Esler served as backup last season when Spokane advanced to the 2025 WHL Championship Series. In 41 career regular season games, Esler is 21-18-1-0 with a 3.19 GAA, .895 SV%, and three shutouts.

Coming out of the weekend, the Chiefs (21-20-1-0) rank ninth in the WHL's Western Conference, having collected points in three straight games (2-0-1-0).

Next up, the Chiefs visit the Portland Winterhawks (21-21-2-0) in an all-important U.S. Division clash Monday, January 19, at 3 p.m. PT.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals







