McDonough and Pšenička Find the Net in Kid's Day Loss to Spokane

Published on January 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Veteran forward Kyle McDonough scored his sixth of the season and defenceman Max Pšenička added his third, but early goals from the Chiefs proved too much for Portland.

Game #45: Portland (2) vs. Spokane (6)

SOG: POR (28) - SPO (32)

PP: POR (0/4) - SPO (0/2)

Saves: Štěbeták (26) - Esler (26)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

SPO - Dominik Petr (12) from Coco Armstrong and Owen Schoettler

SPO - Chase Harrington (16)

SPO - Dominik Petr (13) from Nathan Mayes and Chase Harrington

SPO - Coco Armstrong (15) from Tristen Buckley and Gavin Burcar

SPO - Chase Harrington (17)

POR - Kyle McDonough (6) from Carsyn Dyck

POR - Max Pšenička (3) from Alex Weiermair and Nathan Brown

POR - Ryan Miller (19) from Niko Tsakumis (power play)

SPO - Tyus Sparks (19) (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The energy was high in the Glass Palace for the Kid's Day matinee, but Spokane opened the scoring at the 7:05 mark of the first and pulled away with five unanswered goals to take a 5-0 lead late in the second. Portland responded just 23 seconds later when Carsyn Dyck won a board battle and fed Kyle McDonough in the slot, where he backhanded home his goal to put the Hawks on the board before the intermission.

The Winterhawks pushed early in the third, as Alex Weiermair set up Max Pšenička for a glove-side wrist shot from the right circle to cut the deficit to three. Spokane added an empty-net goal to close out a 6-2 win.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks head east to Kennewick to take on the Tri-City Americans on Friday at 7:05 p.m., before returning home to host the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.







