Chiefs Handle Business in Portland, Defeat Winterhawks 6-2

Published on January 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs returned to the win column in dominant fashion Monday evening, as they took down the Portland Winterhawks 6-2 on the road.

Forwards Chase Harrington and Dominik Petr netted two goals apiece, while Carter Esler turned aside all but two of Portland's 28 shots.

It was Petr who got the party started about seven minutes into play as he picked up a no-look feed from Coco Armstrong and chipped it past Portland's netminder to give Spokane an early 1-0 lead. Defenseman Owen Schoettler also earned an assist on the play.

A couple minutes later at 9:16, the Winterhawks were trying to get the puck out of their zone, but a pass got stuck in the slot after deflecting off a Portland skate. It was picked up by Harrington and fired to the twine for the top NHL Draft prospect's 16th goal of the season.

The first period finished as it started: with a Petr goal, but this was a strange one. Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman prospect Nathan Mayes carried the puck to the middle where he launched it toward the net. It deflected first off of Harrington, then off of Petr's face before finding it's way to the back of the net for Petr's second goal of the afternoon.

Esler was perfect in the crease, stopping all eight of Portland's attempts and sending the Chiefs into the first break up 3-0.

Spokane built it to a 4-0 lead at 15:35 in the middle frame, when rookie Tristen Buckley dug a puck out along the boards and centered it to a rushing Coco Armstrong, who crashed the net and finished the job to secure his 15th goal of the season. Rookie forward Gavin Burcar was also credited with a helper.

Harrington played thief for a second time just a minute later, when he swiped the puck away while Portland was feeding it out of their zone and sent it the other way for the Chiefs' fifth goal of the night and Harrington's 17th of the season.

The Winterhawks finally broke through at 16:58 thanks to Kyle McDonough, making it 5-1 heading into the second intermission.

It looked like Portland might start to build some momentum when Psenicka found the twine only 35 seconds into play in the third period, but Esler and the Chiefs' defense held strong through the rest of the frame.

It was Tyus Sparks who sealed the deal with an empty netter at 15:15, marking his team-leading 19th goal of the season and the Chiefs' sixth of the. night.

Spokane went 0-for-2 on the power play, but a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. They outshot the Winterhawks 32-28.

In all, eight Chiefs found the scoresheet by the end of the contest, with three logging two or more: Coco Armstrong (1G-1A, +2), Chase Harrington (2G-1A, +3) and Dominik Petr (2A, +3).

Up next, the Chiefs will head across the northern border to take on the Penticton Vees Friday before returning home to host the Kamloops Blazers Saturday.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.