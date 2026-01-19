Oil Kings Re-Assign Marsh to Drumheller

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned 2009-born forward Jensen Marsh to the AJHL's Drumheller Dragons.

Marsh, out of Cochrane, Alta., has played a total of 13 games with the Oil Kings this season, scoring one goal and adding four assists for five points. He's also earned a +4 rating during his time with the club.

The Oil Kings second-round selection from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft will return to the Dragons where he has 11 goals and six assists for 17 points.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Wednesday at home to Regina.

