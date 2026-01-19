Rebels this Week

The Rebels played three games this past week winning two of them to move back into a playoff spot in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Wednesday, Jan. 14 - Four different players scored for the Rebels in a 4-3 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the VisitLethbridge.Com Arena. Matej Mikes, Nate Yellowaga, Poul Andersen, and Cameron Varga each found the back of the net, while Matthew Kondro made 22 saves for his second-straight win. Red Deer outshot Lethbridge 37-25 and was 2-for-4 on power plays while the Hurricanes were 2-for-3.

Friday, Jan. 16 - In a fast-paced, entertaining game at the Marchant Crane Centrium, the Rebels were downed 5-3 by the visiting Tri-City Americans. Matus Lisy, Tyson Yaremko (power play), and Beckett Hamilton each scored for Red Deer while Peyton Shore made 27 saves. Red Deer outshot Tri-City 45-32 while both teams were 1-for-4 on power plays. Tri-City also scored a shorthanded goal.

Saturday, Jan. 17 - The Rebels dominated from start to finish in a convincing 5-0 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Tyson Yaremko led the scoring attack with two goals and an assist. Beckett Hamilton (shorthanded), Kalder Varga, and Matej Mikes (power play) each scored once. Matthew Kondro made 14 saves for his first WHL shutout in a game where Red Deer outshot Lethbridge 44-41.

This Week

The Rebels have two more home games this week before heading out on a six-game road trip through the BC Division

Tuesday, Jan. 20 - The Rebels host the Regina Pats at 7 p.m. It's a big one as the Rebels enter the game one point ahead of the Pats for the final playoff spot in the WHL Eastern Conference. It's the fourth and final meeting between the two clubs with Red Deer winning two of the previous three.

Friday, Jan. 23 - The Calgary Hitmen are in town for a 7 p.m. tilt. It's the sixth of eight games between the two clubs this season.

Brigley Stands Alone

Rebels captain Talon Brigley is now the franchise leader in regular season games played. Brigley suited up for game #302 last Friday when the Rebels hosted Tri-City at the Marchant Crane Centrium. The Sylvan Lake, AB native surpassed the previous record of 301 set by Red Deer's own Jonathan Zukiwsky from 1993-98. Brigley was selected by the Rebels in round two, 24 th overall at the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and has played his entire career with the club.

NUGE 1000

Former Red Deer Rebels star Ryan Nugent-Hopkins reached a major career milestone Sunday as he played his 1000 th NHL regular season game with the Edmonton Oilers. The Rebels selected the Burnaby, BC native first overall at the 2008 WHL Bantam Draft and he went on to play 141 games with the club, collecting 177 points. Nugent-Hopkins was the WHL Rookie of the Year in 2010. He was selected first overall by the Oilers at the 2011 NHL Draft and is the first Red Deer Rebels alumnus to play 1000 games in the NHL.







