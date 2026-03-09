Rebels this Week

Published on March 9, 2026

Red Deer Rebels on the ice

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Rebels enter the penultimate week of the regular season in a familiar spot... in eighth place in the WHL Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Moose Jaw Warriors. The Rebels still have one game at-hand on the Warriors.

March 3 - A three-goal third period rally powered the Rebels to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre. Aleksey Chichkin, Beckett Hamilton, Matek Mikes, and Cameron Kuzma each scored with the final two goal coming just 13 seconds apart late in the third period. Matthew Kondro was superb once again in making 45 saves. Prince Albert outshot Red Deer 48-36 but went 0-for-5 on power plays while the Rebels were 1-for-4.

March 4 - The Saskatoon Blades scored a late power play goal to edge the Rebels 3-2 at SaskTel Centre. Cameron Kuzma and Poul Andersen tallied for Red Deer while Matthew Kondro turned in another quality start between the pipes with 33 saves. Saskatoon outshot Red Deer 36-35 and was 1-for-5 on power plays while the Rebels were 1-for-3.

March 6 - The Medicine Hat Tigers pulled away in the third period for an 8-4 win over the Rebels at Co-op Place. Kohen Lodge, Poul Andersen, Jiri Kamas, and Kalder Varga each scored for the Rebels. Cole Temple had three assists while Beckett Hamilton added a pair. Medicine Hat outshot Red Deer 42-28 and were 0-for-2 on power plays while the Rebels were 1-for-4.

March 7 - Last time felt so nice, the Rebels did it twice as again they scored three third period goals to stun the top-ranked Prince Albert Raiders, this time by a score of 3-1 at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Beckett Hamilton, Owen DeWitt, and Matej Mikes each scored while Matthew Kondro starred yet again with 28 saves. Prince Albert outshot Red Deer 29-21 and were 1-for-4 on power plays while the Rebels were 1-for-6.

THIS WEEK

The Rebels have three home games this week at the Marchant Crane Centrium.

They host the Wenatchee Wild for the lone meeting of the season Tuesday at 7 p.m.

On Friday, March 13, the Rebels host the Brandon Wheat Kings (7 p.m.) for RE/MAX Presents: Be a Superhero for Children's Miracle Network. The night will be jam packed with action on and off the ice as fans can bid on superhero-themed game worn Rebels jerseys and capes in support of Alberta Children's Hospital.

Then on Saturday, March 14, it's ATB Financial Team Poster Night as the Rebels host the Calgary Hitmen (6 p.m.). Come to the game and get your poster, then stick around for a full-team autograph session on the concourse.

