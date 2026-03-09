Rockets Fall in Shootout to Giants
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets picked up a point but fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Vancouver Giants Sunday afternoon at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Smith and Vojtech Cihar scored for Kelowna in regulation, while Tij Iginla recorded two assists in the contest.
GAME SUMMARY
The Giants struck quickly just 17 seconds into the game as Mathis Preston (16) opened the scoring to give Vancouver an early 1-0 lead.
Kelowna responded late in the second period when Vojtech Cihar (8) tied the game at 16:09 after receiving a pass in the slot from Tij Iginla. Vancouver answered less than two minutes later as Blake Chorney (7) restored the Giants' lead at 17:56.
The Rockets pushed back in the third period. Shane Smith (31) tied the game 2-2 at 6:34 with a bardown powerplay goal off a pass from Mazden Leslie and Tij Iginla.
Both teams exchanged chances in overtime, but neither side could find the winner, sending the game to a shootout.
In the shootout, Tomas Poletin and Vojtech Cihar scored for Kelowna, but the Giants converted three times to secure the victory.
Goaltender Josh Banini turned aside 24 of 26 shots in regulation and overtime.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Shots on Goal: Kelowna 34 | Vancouver 26
Power Play: Kelowna 1/5 | Vancouver 0/4
Faceoffs: Kelowna 33 | Vancouver 22
UP NEXT
The Rockets return home Wednesday night when they host the Victoria Royals at 7:05 pm at Prospera Place. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com.
