Royals Continue Eastern Road Swing

Published on January 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

After closing out the weekend with a win in Regina on Saturday, the Royals now shift their focus to the final stretch of their Eastern Swing. Rookie defenceman Owen McCarthy recorded his first WHL point, while forward Layne Schofield led the charge with two goals, setting the tone for a big week ahead against Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

Fans can follow every moment on the road, with all away games streaming free on Victory+ and broadcast live on Mixlr. Be sure to listen for the code word during each broadcast for your chance to win Dodds' Best Seats in the House to a future Royals home game.

The Royals return to Victoria next week for the highly anticipated Salmon Kings Night on Saturday, January 31st, with puck drop slated for 6:05 PM. The Royals will don specialty replica Salmon Kings jerseys, available for auction beginning Wednesday, January 21st at 12:00 PM PST. Fans can look forward to throwback tunes and alumni in attendance.

Looking to bring the whole family? Our popular Face-Off 4 Pack with A&W is here to stay. Enjoy four tickets, four hot dogs, one large popcorn, and two vouchers for free kids' meals at A&W, all for an unbeatable price. Available for every home game for the duration of the regular season.

February is just around the corner and packed with fan-favorite theme nights, including the Superstore Kids Designed Jersey Night, Canadian Mental Health #TalkToday, Lunar New Year, Trades Night, Tech Night, and Pink in the Rink. There's no better time to save with Flex Packs. Choose the games you want, select your preferred seating, and enjoy early access to playoff tickets.

