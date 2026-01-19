January 19 - Canes Chatter

PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome Jaxon Jacobson and the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday, January 21st at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm before hosting the Regina Pats on Friday, January 23rd at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Sock Toss: On Friday, January 23rd, the Hurricanes in partnership with 106.7 ROCK and KiSS 107.7 will be holding an inaugural Sock Toss! When the 'Canes score their first goal against the Regina Pats, fans are encouraged to throw new socks onto the ice like the Teddy & Toque Toss. All socks collected will be donated to local charities including Streets Alive Mission and the YWCA.

Full Team Autographs: Following their game on Friday, January 23rd against the Regina Pats, the Hurricanes will host full-team autographs. Fans are encouraged to bring something they wish to be signed during the post-game autographs which will take place in the National Bank Lounge.

Skate with the 'Canes: Fans can Skate with the 'Canes on Thursday, January 29th from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena during the City of Lethbridge's Community Conversation event. The event is free to attend. More details can be found here: https://www.lethbridge.ca/news/posts/explore-engage- connect-community-conversation-coming-january-29/

Celebrity Dinner: The Hurricanes will host their annual Celebrity Dinner on Saturday, February 28th at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge and will feature Stanley Cup Champions Mike Commodore and Andre Roy. Tickets can be purchased for $175 each or a table of 10 for $1,500 (plus GST). Premium and VIP Season Ticket Members can buy tickets for $150+GST. All tickets and sponsorship packages can be purchased by calling Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office at 403-328-1986!

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, January 14th - 4-3 Loss vs. Red Deer Rebels: The Hurricanes dropped a 4-3 decision to the Red Deer Rebels on Wednesday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Easton Daneault, Tyden Lafournaise and Kade Duell scored in the loss while Koen Cleaver made 33-saves. Lethbridge fell to 1-4-0-0 against Red Deer this season with the loss.

Friday, January 16th - 3-1 Loss vs. Prince Albert Raiders: Lethbridge suffered their third-straight home loss on Friday with a 3-1 defeat to the Prince Albert Raiders at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Kyle Heger scored his first goal as a Hurricane in the loss while Koen Cleaver made 26-saves. The 'Canes fell to 0-3-0-0 against the Raiders this season.

Saturday, January 17th - 5-0 Loss at Red Deer Rebels: The 'Canes suffered 10th-straight road loss while dropping their seventh-straight game overall with a 5-0 loss to the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday at Marchant Crane Centrium. It marked the third time this season the Hurricanes were shutout in a game as Red Deer outshot Lethbridge 44-14 in the game.

ON THE DOCKET

Wednesday, January 21st - vs. Brandon Wheat Kings (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will open a four-game homestand on Wednesday as they welcome the Brandon Wheat Kings to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm. It will be the final meeting of the season between the 'Canes and Wheat Kings - Lethbridge has posted a 1-2-0-0 record against Brandon with the home team having been victorious in all three games.

Friday, January 23rd - vs. Regina Pats (7:00pm): Lethbridge will welcome the Regina Pats on Friday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark just the second meeting of the season between the Hurricanes and Pats. The 'Canes have posted an 0-1-0-0 record against the Pats this year while having posted a record of 3-11-0-0 against the East Division this season.







Western Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2026

