February 9 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday, February 13th when they welcome Landon Dupont and the Everett Silvertips at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Celebrity Dinner: The Hurricanes will host their annual Celebrity Dinner on Saturday, February 28th at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge and will feature Stanley Cup Champions Mike Commodore and Andre Roy. Tickets can be purchased for $175 each or a table of 10 for $1,500 (plus GST). Premium and VIP Season Ticket Members can buy tickets for $150+GST. All tickets and sponsorship packages can be purchased by calling Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office at 403-328-1986!

Bringing Hearts Home Game: The Hurricanes will dawn special theme jerseys on Friday when they welcome the Everett Silvertips at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The jerseys will be available via online silent auction later this week. Fans can use the code 4CRH to purchase a ticket to the game and $5.00 from the purchase will be donated to the Bringing Hearts Home Campaign!

Hockey Card Night: On Friday, February 20th when the Hurricanes host the Medicine Hat Tigers, Lethbridge will host their annual Hockey Card Night sponsored Firefly Solar! The first 1,000 fans through the doors at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena will receive a complimentary pack of 2025-2026 Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Cards (one per fan).

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit the Red Deer Rebels on Sunday before the Edmonton Oil Kings on Monday afternoon!

Friday, February 6th - 6-0 Loss at Prince Albert Raiders: The Hurricanes opened a two-game Saskatchewan road trip on Friday with a 6-0 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre. It marked the fourth time this season Lethbridge was shutout as they were outshot 40-14 in the game. The 'Canes ended the regular season with an 0-4-0-0 record against the Raiders.

Saturday, February 7th - 4-2 Win at Saskatoon Blades: Lethbridge ended a 12-game road losing streak on Saturday with a 4-2 victory over the Saskatoon Blades at SaskTel Centre marking the 'Canes first road victory since November 18th in Victoria. Owen Berge scored twice including the game-winner while Hudson Kibblewhite and Gavin Lesiuk added the others; Koen Cleaver made 33-saves for first star honours. The Hurricanes ended the regular season series with a 2-2-0-0 record against the Blades.

Friday, February 13th - vs. Everett Silvertips (7:00pm): The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday when they welcome Landon Dupont and the Everett Silvertips at 7:00pm. It will mark Dupont's first visit to Lethbridge as Everett makes their first visit since November 1st, 2023. The 'Canes enter having won their last three home games while having gone 10-15-0-1 at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Sunday, February 15th - at Red Deer Rebels (4:00pm): Lethbridge opens a two-game road trip as they visit the Red Deer Rebels at 4:00pm Sunday afternoon at Marchant Crane Centrium. The Hurricanes enter with a 6-20-0-0 record on the road this season while having gone 1-2-0-0 in three visits to Red Deer this year. The 'Canes are 1-5-0-0 against the Rebels on the season.

Monday, February 16th - at Edmonton Oil Kings (2:00pm): The 'Canes will end a stretch of six games in six cities on Monday afternoon with a 2:00pm matinee contest against the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place. Lethbridge has posted a 1-4-0-0 record against the OK's this season while having gone 0-2-0-0 in Edmonton.







