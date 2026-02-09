Sotheran Named WHL Player of the Week

Edmonton, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Oil Kings Defenceman Carter Sotheran has been named the league's Player of the Week.

The 20-year-old Sotheran had a superb pair of games this week as he tallied four goals and three assists for seven points as the Oil Kings defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers and Moose Jaw Warriors.

On Wednesday, February 4, Sotheran scored and added an assist as the Oil Kings grabbed a massive 4-2 win over their division rivals.

Over the two games, Sotheran also fired 18 shots towards the game, including 13 on Friday night.

Then on Friday, February 7, it was a historic night for Sotheran as the Sanford, Man. product became just the second Oil Kings defenceman to score a hat-trick, joining Ashton Sautner in 2014/2015. He also added two assists to his three-goal night as he became just the second Oil Kings defenceman to gather five-plus points in a game. He was one point off the record set by Logan Dowhaniuk in the 2020/2021 season.

Sotheran is currently on a four-game point streak where he has tallied six goals and five assists for 11 points. In 13 games as an Oil Kings, he has seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points.

