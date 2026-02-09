Markus Ruck Named Labels Player of the Month for January

Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers announced Markus Ruck as the Labels Player of the Month for January on Saturday, February 7th. Ruck was presented with a suit courtesy of Labels for Men ahead of the Tigers' matchup against the Broncos on Saturday in Co-op Place.

The Osoyoos, B.C. product posted four goals and 15 assists for a total of 19 points in the month of January.

The six-foot left-winger is playing in his third season with the Tigers. To date, he has appeared in 115 regular season games, collecting 21 goals and 80 assists for 101 points.

Ruck was drafted in the first round (21st overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft by the Tigers. Markus and his twin brother Liam won a WHL championship in their rookie season and currently lead the the team with 72 points each in their sophomore campaigns. Markus also leads the entire CHL in assists with 59 this season so far.

Markus and his brother have been receiving well deserved recognition for the stellar season they've been having as they were both named as Alternate Captains for Team East prior to the 2026 WHL Prospects Game. The twins have made their presence known in the hockey world and were both ranked in the top 32 North American Skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings.







