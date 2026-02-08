Tigers Trample Broncos, 8-1

Published on February 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers closed out their regular season series with the Broncos on Saturday, February 7th in Co-op Place. The Tigers had won two of their previous three matchups with the Broncos this season.

The Tabbies showed up big in Swift Current just one night prior when they managed to put 50 shots on goal, however they only found the back of the net twice. With the team firing on all cylinders to generate chances, the Tigers had a goal of capitalizing on those opportunities more during Saturday's game.

The Tigers split the first period in the shots department with each team generating seven shots. Swift Current was the first on the board with a goal from Stepan Kuryachenkov at 12:55.

Medicine Hat responded less than two minutes later with a goal from Dayton Reschny. Reschny tapped in a Tyson Moss pass from the corner at 14:10 to tie the game at one.

Luke Cozens scored the go-ahead goal for the Tigers at 16:32 for his twentieth goal of the season. A stretch pass from Moss gave Cozens the step he needed for a break down the left wing and he finished it off with a wrist shot to make it 2-1 Tigers.

The Tigers had a couple of great opportunities to start the second period with back-to-back power plays. Liam Ruck capitalized on both of them to score his 31st and 32nd goals of the season.

The first of the two goals came off of a feed from Liam's twin brother Markus Ruck. Liam one-timed a shot past the Broncos goaltender for an early power play goal at 0:37.

His second straight power play goal started with a shot from Andrew Basha, and ended with Noah Davidson feeding him the rebound from out front to make it 4-1 at 1:39.

The Tigers started off the second period strong and finished it strong as well. Topping the middle frame off with two goals in the last four minutes.

Kadon McCann scored his 17th of the season with a tap in off of a Niilopekka Muhonen rebound at 16:20.

Davidson beat the buzzer for his 17th of the season with a deflection off of a Markus Ruck shot at 19:59 to give the Tigers a 6-1 lead at the second intermission.

The Tigers continued their trend of starting and ending the period with a goal as their first of the third frame came at 1:27. Jonas Woo sent a one-timer top shelf off of a saucer pass from Davidson for his 25th goal of the season.

Cozens scored the Tigers' eighth straight and final goal of the evening at 13:03 to make it 8-1. Cozens elected to shoot on the two-man rush to score the shorthanded goal for his 21st of the season.

Carter Casey got the nod in net for the Tigers, stopping 17 of 18 shots faced.

Special Teams:

PP: 3/3 - 100.0%

PK: 8/8 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Luke Cozens (2G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Liam Ruck (2G) - Medicine Hat

Noah Davidson (1G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Ethan Neutens

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, February 13th to take on the Red Deer Rebels in the Marchant Crane Centrium.







