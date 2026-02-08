Dominant First Period Leads to Blazers' Win over Giants

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants and Kamloops Blazers in action

LANGLEY, B.C. - The Kamloops Blazers shut out the Vancouver Giants 5-0 on Saturday night at Langley Events Centre.

Kamloops poured it on with four first period goals, before a scoreless second period. The Blazers added a goal in the third to make it a 5-0 final.

Vancouver now has a record of 19-30-1-2 (41 points). They played Saturday's game with three regulars out of the lineup due to injury, including one top-4 defenceman and two top-6 forwards. Kamloops improveS to 25-17-6-4 (60 points), currently sitting in fourth place in the West.

Asher Gingras, Jordan Keller, Nathan Behm, Ty Coupland, and J.P. Hurlbert were the goal scorers for Kamloops.

GAME SUMMARY

Kamloops had control to start the first period and took the lead when Gingras notched his second goal of the season from the left face-off circle to make it 1-0 Blazers. Kamloops added another three goals in the back half of the first from Keller, Behm, and Coupland to take the 4-0 lead heading into the second.

The Giants were outshot 23-6 in the first period, leading to goaltender Burke Hood coming in relief to start the second period, where he stopped all 16 shots he faced.

Hurlbert added a goal for Kamloops in the third period to give them the 5-0 victory. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 6/7/13 = 26 | KAM - 23/16/10 = 49

PP: VAN- 0 /4 | KAM - 1 /7

Face-Offs: VAN - 33 | KAM - 3 3 3 STARS

1st: KAM- JP Hurlbert - 1G, 1A, 8 SOG, +1

2nd: KAM - Ty Coupland - 1 G, 5 SOG, +2

3rd: VAN - Joe Iginla - 4 SOG GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Kelton Pyne (19 saves / 23 shots) + Burke Hood (25 saves / 26 shots in relief)

Kamloops: WIN - Logan Edmonstone (26 saves / 26 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"For us to create offence, we've got to play a simpler game. With the youth that we have, simplicity has got to be the way." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson

"It was an extremely tough break to lose a bunch of key guys: and not just two or three, it was five key guys. Now you've got a few guys back. You keep digging with everyone. The guys that are getting more and more opportunity here, this is only going to make them better and stronger. When we get those guys back, everyone slots in a little bit differently." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson

UPCOMING

The Giants wrap up their five-game home stand on Friday.

Date Opponent Location Time

Friday, February 13 Penticton Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 14 Kelowna Prospera Place 6:05 PM

Monday, February 16 Seattle Langley Events 2:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is on Friday, February 6 against Spokane! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

