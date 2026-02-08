Cougars Earn 30th Win with 4-1 Victory over Rockets

Published on February 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars picked up their 30th win of the season with a convincing 4-1 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night at the CN Centre.

Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding between the pipes, stopping 31 of 32 shots to earn his 80th career win with the Cougars. Dmitri Yakutsenak paced the offence with two goals, while Brock Souch and Arsenii Anisimov also found the back of the net.

"It was a great job from our group tonight," said Cougars GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb. "I think the key was our defence. They were able to get the pucks up to our forwards and we just did a lot of things right. We mixed some things around tonight and it worked."

Mark Lamb Post-Game Audio

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/02/08015733/Lamb-Feb-7.mp3

Josh Ravensbergen Post-Game Audio

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2026/02/08015803/burger-feb-7.mp3

The opening period featured plenty of intensity and scoring chances at both ends. Kelowna goaltender Josh Banini, making his first start since January 9, turned aside several early Cougars opportunities, while Ravensbergen matched him save-for-save to keep the game scoreless.

The breakthrough came in dramatic fashion with just 0.5 seconds remaining in the period. At four-on-four, Carson Carels wrapped around the net and delivered an unbelievable pass through traffic to Brock Souch, who buried his 19th of the season to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

Prince George opened things up in the second period. At the 6:52 mark on the power play, Terik Parascak found Dmitri Yakutsenak at the left circle, and Yakutsenak snapped home his 19th of the season to make it 2-0. The assist marked Parascak's 150th career WHL helper.

At 11:17, Aiden Foster made a strong play to set up Arsenii Anisimov, who ripped his sixth of the season from the right circle, beating Banini top corner to extend the lead to 3-0. The Cougars struck again on the power play later in the period, as Parascak once again teed up Yakutsenak in a familiar spot, and Yakutsenak buried his second of the night to give Prince George a 4-0 cushion heading into the third.

Kelowna spoiled the shutout early in the final frame, with Owen Foerster scoring his 10th of the season. The Rockets generated some pressure following the goal, but Ravensbergen stood tall, turning aside quality chances from Tij Iginla, Rowan Guest, and Ty Halaburda to preserve the lead.

That was awesome by the guys tonight. We needed this win," said Ravensbergen. "We played a full 60. Maybe took a couple penalties we didn't want, but we got it done and I'm very proud of our group."

Prince George held firm the rest of the way to secure the 4-1 victory. "He keeps my heart rate right down," Lamb joked post-game. "We really like our Rav."

The Cougars return to action for a home-and-home series against the Kamloops Blazers, beginning Friday, February 13 at the CN Centre with puck drop set for 7:00 pm."We're in a dogfight right now," Lamb added. "We just have to keep our heads in the right spot and keep it going."

Friday's game is McDonald's Night and will feature a Mega 50/50 with a guaranteed jackpot of $50,000, courtesy of Inland and Link-Belt.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.