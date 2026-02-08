Weiermair Wires Overtime Winner as Hawks Down Thunderbirds

Published on February 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Jordan Duguay and Ryan Miller scored in regulation, and Alex Weiermair buried the overtime winner to lift the Winterhawks past the Thunderbirds.

Game #52: Portland (3) vs. Seattle (2) OT

SOG: POR (39) - SEA (43)

PP: POR (1/7) - SEA (0/2)

Saves: Štěbeták (41) - Malinoski (36)

COMPLETE BOX SCORE

SCORING:

SEA - Matthew Gard (13) from Radim Mrtka and Cameron Schmidt

POR - Jordan Duguay (17) from Alex Weiermair

SEA - Brock England (18) from Coster Dunn

POR - Ryan Miller (22) from Nathan Brown

POR - Alex Weiermair (27) from Nathan Free and Jordan Duguay (power play)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks welcomed the Thunderbirds for a home-and-home weekend, and Seattle wasted no time getting on the board, as Matthew Gard opened the scoring just 90 seconds in for his 13th of the season for the only goal of the first period.

Portland responded with energy in the second, feeding off a loud crowd at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Just 26 seconds in, Alex Weiermair's backcheck forced a turnover at the red line and sprung Jordan Duguay, who hit the brakes at the right circle and beat Malinoski blocker-side to even the score. Seattle regained the lead at 6:26 when Brock England tallied his 18th, sending the Hawks into the third trailing by one.

The tension rose in the final frame, but Portland tied it at 4:44 as Nathan Brown sauced a backhand pass to a speeding Ryan Miller, who beat the glove of Malinoski to make it 2-2. Ondrej Štěbeták kept Portland in the game with key saves, pushing the contest to extra hockey.

In overtime, Portland's power play took over. Weiermair's initial shot was cleared off the line, but Duguay recovered and fed Nathan Free along the end line. Free's cross-ice pass found Weiermair for a one-timer, and he rifled it home to give Portland a well-deserved victory on home ice and complete the weekend sweep over Seattle.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace for a Thursday night matchup against the Victoria Royals at 7:00 p.m., before staying home Friday to host the Spokane Chiefs, also at 7:00 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

-

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.