Game Day Hub: February 7 vs Seattle

Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks return home tonight to host the Seattle Thunderbirds in the second game of this weekend's rivalry doubleheader, with puck drop set for 6:00 p.m. The matchup also continues the celebration of 50 Years of Hawkey, highlighted by the unveiling of numbers 20-11 in the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, presented by KOIN.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: White Gold

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Thursday, February 12 - Night Market at the Glass Palace - BUY TICKETS

Friday, February 13 - Hawks Fight Cancer - BUY TICKETS

Sunday, February 22 - Chinese Lunar New Year - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

Portland opened the scoring 5:17 into the rivalry matchup as Luke Wilfley cleaned up a rebound for his seventh of the season. The Hawks added another late in the first when Alex Weiermair set up Max Pšenička netfront to make it 2-0 after one.

Seattle pulled within one early in the second, but Portland answered quickly with Nathan Free's 10th power-play goal. The Hawks kept rolling as Ben Miller scored off a faceoff win, and Carsyn Dyck finished a breakaway to extend the lead to 5-1.

The Thunderbirds battled back with two goals to cut it to 5-3, but Ryan Miller restored the three-goal cushion with a shorthanded tally before the period ended. Reed Brown added the final goal in the third to seal a convincing 7-3 Winterhawks win.

Scouting Seattle

The Winterhawks and Thunderbirds meet tonight for the fourth time this season, with Portland holding the edge 2-1 on the season series.

Seattle enters the evening with an 18-23-3-3 record and is chasing valuable points as the regular season reaches its final stretch. Currently sitting 10th in the Western Conference, the Thunderbirds trail the eighth and final playoff spot by eight points.

Cameron Schmidt leads the way offensively with 73 points (34G, 39A), including 13 points in 11 games since joining Seattle at the trade deadline from the Vancouver Giants. His 73 points rank second in the WHL, while his 34 goals sit third in the league.

50 Years of Hawkey, presented by KOIN

The Portland Winterhawks continue celebrating 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! The Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time have been unveiled in alphabetical order, and throughout the season we'll highlight them in groups of 10.

Tonight, we introduce players ranked 20-11, honoring the influential figures who helped shape the team's legacy. Be in your seats by 6 p.m. for the pre-game ceremony.

Fans can expect to see the white-gold specialty jerseys for game action, and are encouraged to wear their gold merch! Stop by the team store outside Entry R to check out the newest jersey drop and 50th-anniversary collection.

Light Show Experience

We have introduced a new smartphone light show experience this season, powered by CUE's "Light Show" platform.

Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the Winterhawks App, click on the Lightshow button, enable/accept the permissions, and be ready to join in the fun starting with the team's intro video before the Hawks take the ice!

Fans will be able to sync their phone screens and flashlights to the in-arena presentation, turning the entire crowd into part of the show during key moments like player intros and intermissions. The result? An immersive, high-energy environment where your phone becomes a spotlight and you're actively part of the spectacle.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by Entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.