Portland Winterhawks Unveil Numbers 11-20 on Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time List

Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, February 7, numbers 11-20 on its Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time list. During a pregame ceremony, eleven players were honored with a customized Gold 50th Anniversary Jersey.

Based on the selection criteria for the Top 50 and the fan-voting results, there was a tie for 20th place.

Numbers 11-20 are:

11) Oliver Bjorkstrand

12) Nic Petan

13) Todd Robinson

14) Randy Heath

15) Andrew Ference

16) Seth Jarvis

17) Brent Peterson

18) Derrick Pouliot

19) Keith Brown

Tie 20) Gary Nylund

Tie 20) Dave Babych

The following players were unable to attend and were represented by the following:

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Phil Robin - Billet Dad

Nic Petan - Will Brown - Billet Brother

Andrew Ference - Sam Mattson - Friend

Seth Jarvis - Sue Johnson - Winterhawks Education Coordinator

Derrick Pouliot - Lionel Pouliot - Father

Keith Brown - Junior Winterhawks player

Additional Information About Each Player is available at the following link:

