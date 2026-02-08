Portland Winterhawks Unveil Numbers 11-20 on Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time List
Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, February 7, numbers 11-20 on its Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time list. During a pregame ceremony, eleven players were honored with a customized Gold 50th Anniversary Jersey.
Based on the selection criteria for the Top 50 and the fan-voting results, there was a tie for 20th place.
Numbers 11-20 are:
11) Oliver Bjorkstrand
12) Nic Petan
13) Todd Robinson
14) Randy Heath
15) Andrew Ference
16) Seth Jarvis
17) Brent Peterson
18) Derrick Pouliot
19) Keith Brown
Tie 20) Gary Nylund
Tie 20) Dave Babych
The following players were unable to attend and were represented by the following:
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Phil Robin - Billet Dad
Nic Petan - Will Brown - Billet Brother
Andrew Ference - Sam Mattson - Friend
Seth Jarvis - Sue Johnson - Winterhawks Education Coordinator
Derrick Pouliot - Lionel Pouliot - Father
Keith Brown - Junior Winterhawks player
Additional Information About Each Player is available at the following link:
pdxhwk.us/Top50Hawks20-11
