Portland Announces Numbers 20-11 on Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time List

Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

On Saturday, February 7, the Portland Winterhawks unveiled numbers 30-21 on the list of the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, presented by KOIN CW.

Based on the selection criteria for the Top 50 and the fan-voting results, there was a tie for 20th place.

Tie 20) Dave Babych

Tie 20) Gary Nylund

19) Keith Brown

18) Derrick Pouliot

17) Brent Peterson

16) Seth Jarvis

15) Andrew Ference

14) Randy Heath

13) Todd Robinson

12) Nic Petan

11) Oliver Bjorkstrand

For additional information on each player, you can read more about them below, courtesy of Winterhawks Team Historian, Andy Kemper:

Tie 20 - Dave Babych

Birthplace: Edmonton, AB

Date of Birth: 5/23/61

Years in Portland: 1977-80

Regular Season Stats: 123 GP, 43-122-165, 138 PIM

Playoff Stats: 33 GP, 8-32-40, 24 PIM

Made debut with Winterhawks playing 6 games as a 16-year-old in 1977-78, scoring 1-3-4 with 4 PIM.

As a 17-year-old rookie in 1978-79, scored 20-59-79 in 67 games - the franchise record for points by a 17-year-old defenseman.

Recorded back-to-back 20 goal seasons in 1978-79 and 1979-80.

In the Top 15 of regular season statistical categories for defenseman for Winterhawks: G 43 (T-6th), A 122 (11th), Points 165 (10th).

Named WHL Top Defenseman in 1979-80 and a first team Western Conference All-Star.

Posted 7-22-29 in 25 playoff games in 1978-79 as a rookie, setting the franchise record for assists and defenseman points by a 17-year-old rookie.

Recorded 4 assists vs. Seattle on 3/38/80 setting the franchise record for assists in a game by a defenseman.

In the top 25 of playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: Points 40 (T-23rd), A 32 (16th), Defenseman Points 40 (5th).

Drafted in 1st Round, 2nd overall, by Winnipeg in 1980.

Played first full season in NHL in 1980-81 as an 18-year-old posted 6-38-44 in 69 games.

Played 1195 games over 19 seasons in NHL with Winnipeg, Hartford, Vancouver, Philadelphia and Los Angeles posting 142-581-723 with 970 PIM. Played in NHL All-Star Game in 1983 and 1984.

Currently serves as an ambassador for the Vancouver Canucks organization.

Tie 20 - Gary Nylund

Birthplace: Surrey, BC

Date of Birth: 10/28/63

Years in Portland: 1978-82

Regular Season Stats: 209 GP, 18-120-138, 512 PIM

Playoff Stats: 32 GP, 4-24-28, 93 PIM

In the Top 20 of regular season statistical categories for defensemen for Winterhawks: A 120 (12th), Points 138 (T-16th), PIM 512 (12th).

Named WHL Defenseman of the Year in 1981-82 when he posted 7-59-66 with 267 PIM in 65 games played.

Named WHL Western Conference First Team All-Star in 1981-82 and Second Team All-Star in 1980-81.

In the Top 20 of playoff statistical categories for defensemen for Winterhawks: A 24 (11th), Points 28 (12th), PIM 93 (5th).

Won WHL Championship in 1981-82 and appeared in 1982 Memorial Cup posting 0-2-2 in 4 games and was named to the CHL Memorial Cup All-Star team.

Represented Team Canada in 1982 World Junior Championships posting 1-3-4 in 7 GP, winning gold medal.

Drafted in 1st round, 3rd overall by Toronto in 1982.

Appeared in 608 NHL games, scoring 32-139-171 with 1,235 PIM with Toronto, Chicago and New York Islanders.

19 - Keith Brown

Birthplace: Corner Brook, NFLD

Date of Birth: 5/6/60

Years in Portland: 1976-79

Regular Season Stats: 144 GP, 22-138-160, 126 PIM

Playoff Stats: 33 GP, 3-33-36, 23 PIM

Recorded 11-53-64 in 72 GP as a 17-year-old rookie defenseman for Winterhawks in 1977-78.

In the Top 25 of regular season statistical categories for defensemen for Winterhawks: G 22 (T-25th), A 138 (10th), Points 160 (11th).

Posted 1-5-6 on 2/26/79 vs. Edmonton to set a franchise record for points by a defenseman in a single game (held by four players).

Named WHL Rookie of the Year in 1977-78.

Named WHL Top Defenseman and First Team Western Conference All-Star in 1978-79.

In the Top 15 of playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: A 33 (15th), Defenseman Points 36 (7th).

Posted 3-30-33 in 25 playoff games in 1978-79, tied for the franchise record for points by a defenseman and the 30 assists is the franchise record for assists in a single playoff year.

Represented Team Canada at 1979 World Junior Championships posting 0-2-2 in 5 games.

Drafted in the 1st round, 7th overall, by Chicago in 1979.

Played 876 NHL games over 16 seasons with Chicago and Florida, recording 68-274-342 with 916 PIM.

18 - Derrick Pouliot

Birthplace: Estevan, SK

Date of Birth: 1/16/94

Years in Portland: 2009-14

Regular Season Stats: 247 GP, 42-163-205, 251 PIM

Playoff Stats: 85 GP, 13-60-73, 59 PIM

Drafted in 1st round, 1st overall, in 2009 WHL Prospect Draft.

In the Top 15 of regular season statistical categories for defensemen for Winterhawks: GP 247 (T-13th), G 42 (8th), A 163 (4th), Points 205 (T-6th).

Successful on 6 of 9 shootout attempts in career, the highest percentage of any defenseman for Winterhawks with more than 3 attempts. Was credited with 2 shootout winners.

Named WHL Top Defenseman and First Team Western Conference All-Star in 2013-14.

In the Top 5 of playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 85 (2nd), A 60 (1st), Points 73 (5th), Defenseman Points 73 (1st).

Posted 4 assists on 4/21/12 @ Tri-City to tie franchise record assists in a playoff game by a defenseman.

Led all defensemen in the WHL with 27 assists in the 2014 playoffs.

Member of 2013 WHL Championship Team and posted 2-5-7 in 2013 Memorial Cup, being named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team.

Represented Team Canada in 2014 World Junior Championships, recording 1-4-5 in 7 GP. The four assists were the most of any defenseman in the tournament.

Drafted in 1st round, 8th overall, by Pittsburgh in 2012 NHL Draft.

Has appeared in 226 NHL games with Pittsburgh, Vancouver, St. Louis, Vegas, Seattle, San Jose and Dallas, posting 8-46-54 with 91 PIM.

Was member of 2016 Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Currently playing with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL.

17 - Brent Peterson

Birthplace: Calgary, AB

Date of Birth: 2/15/58

Years in Portland: 1976-78

Regular Season Stats: 120 GP, 67-128-195, 193 PIM

Playoff Stats: 13 GP, 4-9-13, 10 PIM

First Captain in Winterhawks franchise history, was Captain for his two seasons in Portland.

Played two seasons with Edmonton Oil Kings prior to the relocation to Portland, posting 39-65-104 in 136 games - bringing his total stats with the franchise to 106-193-299 in 256 games.

In the Top 50 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: A 128 (40th), Points 195 (42nd).

Was Co-Coach with Ken Hodge for the Winterhawks from 1991 through 1993, promoted to Head Coach for 1993-94 season.

As Head Coach, he recorded a record of 198-137-20 in 355 games, a point percentage of .586.

Named WHL Coach of the Year for the 1996-97 season and led the team to the WHL Championship and Memorial Cup in 1997-98.

Named to Winterhawks Hall of Fame in 2012.

Drafted in 1st round, 12th overall, by Detroit in 1978 NHL Draft.

Played 12 seasons in the NHL with Detroit, Buffalo, Vancouver and Hartford, recording 72-141-213 with 484 PIM in 620 NHL games. Regarded as one the best penalty killers and face-off men during his NHL tenure.

Was an assistant/associate coach with Hartford and Nashville in the NHL for 14 seasons.

Currently the Chairman of The Peterson Foundation for Parkinson's advocating and raising funds to help find a cure for Parkinson's Disease that was founded in 2009.

16 - Seth Jarvis

Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB

Date of Birth: 2/1/02

Years in Portland: 2017-21

Regular Season Stats: 154 GP, 73-93-166, 58 PIM

Playoff Stats: 5 GP, 0-3-3, 4 PIM

Drafted in 1st round, 11th overall, in 2017 WHL Prospect Draft.

Played in 11 games as a 15-year-old in 2017-18, recording 2 assists.

Posted a career-high 42-56-98 in just 58 games as a 17-year-old.

His career +67 is 23rd overall in plus/minus for Winterhawks.

Named WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player and First Team Western Conference All-Star in 2019-20.

Drafted in 1st round, 13th overall, by Carolina in 2020.

Played first full season in NHL in 2021-22 as a 19-year-old, posting 17-23-40 in 68 GP.

Has recorded two 30-goal campaigns with the Hurricanes in his first four full NHL seasons.

Represented the Champion Team Canada at the 4 Nations Faceoff in 2024-25, posting 0-1-1 in 3 GP.

Currently playing for the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL where he is a fan favorite.

Named to Canada's 2026 Olympic team

15 - Andrew Ference

Birthplace: Edmonton, AB

Date of Birth: 3/17/79

Years in Portland: 1994-99

Regular Season Stats: 258 GP, 43-141-184, 572 PIM

Playoff Stats: 33 GP, 5-27-32, 62 PIM

Drafted in 1st round, 15th overall, in 1994 WHL Prospects Draft.

In the Top 10 regular season statistical categories for defensemen for Winterhawks: GP 258 (10th), G 43 (7th), A 141 (9th), Points 184 (9th), Penalty Minutes 572 (8th), Plus Minus +90 (4th).

Set franchise record in 1997-98 with a +75 Plus Minus rating, leading both WHL and the CHL in that category.

Named First-Team Western Conference All-Star in 1997-98

Named WHL Humanitarian of the Year and Second-Team Western Conference All-Star in 1998-99.

Member of WHL and Memorial Cup Championship team in 1998.

In the Top 25 playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: A 27 (T-23rd), Defensemen Points 32 (10th).

Represented Team Canada in 1999 World Junior Championships, posting 1-2-3 in 7 GP.

Drafted in 8th round, 208th overall, by Pittsburgh in 1997.

Appeared in 907 NHL games, scoring 43-182-225 with 753 PIM with Pittsburgh, Calgary, Boston and Edmonton. Won Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

Team Captain of the Edmonton Oilers from 2013-15.

Awarded King Clancy Trophy (NHL Leadership-Humanitarian Award) in 2014.

In 2018, was named the first ever Director of Social Impact, Growth and Fan Development for the NHL.

14 - Randy Heath

Birthplace: Vancouver, BC

Date of Birth: 11/11/64

Years in Portland: 1980-84

Regular Season Stats: 199 GP, 179-162-341, 224 PIM

Playoff Stats: 47 GP, 28-43-71, 26 PIM

In the Top 20 regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 178 (2nd), A 162 (16th), Points 340 (8th), Points per game 1.71(11th).

Scored 82 goals in 1982-83, tied for the franchise record for Winterhawks.

Netted 13 hat tricks in 1982-83, the franchise record.

Named First Team Western Conference All-Star in 1982-83 and 1983-84.

In the Top 25 playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 47 (25th), G 28 (4th), A 43 (7th), Points 71 (6th).

Scored 13-19-32 in 15 games to set franchise record for points by a 17-year-old rookie in 1981-82, including 6-7-13 in 5 games in WHL Final vs. Regina.

Member of 1982 WHL Championship Team and 1983 Memorial Cup Championship Team.

Appeared in two Memorial Cups with Winterhawks, scoring 7-9-16 in 8 GP and was named to the Memorial Cup All-Star Team in 1983.

Represented Team Canada at 1984 World Junior Championships, posting 3-6-9 in 7 GP.

Drafted in 2nd round, 33rd overall, by New York Rangers in 1983 NHL Draft.

Appeared in 13 NHL games, posting 2-4-6 with 15 PIM with the Rangers.

Served as a regional scout for Winterhawks for a few seasons.

Named to Winterhawks Hall of Fame in 2023.

13 - Todd Robinson

Birthplace: Trail, BC

Date of Birth: 6/16/78

Years in Portland: 1994-99

Regular Season Stats: 317 GP, 144-325-469, 271 PIM

Playoff Stats: 42 GP, 21-35-56, 58 PIM

In the Top 10 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 317 (T-5th), G 144 (T-6th), A 325 (1st), Points 469 (1st), Plus Minus +91 (T-10th).

Named WHL Rookie of the Year in 1994-95, scoring 21-57-78 in 67 GP.

Led WHL with most assists in 1996-97 (96) and 1997-98 (74).

Led WHL in scoring in 1996-97 with 38-96-134.

Recorded four 50 or more assist seasons with Winterhawks, only player in franchise history to achieve that mark.

Scored consecutive game winning penalty shots on 2/22 (4:48 of Overtime @ Medicine Hat) & 2/23/99 (19:35 of 3rd @ Lethbridge).

Named First Team Western Conference All-Star in 1996-97.

In the Top 15 of playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 21 (14th), A 35 (11th), Points 56 (T-11th).

Scored five power play goals in 5 game playoff series vs. Spokane in 1995-96 to tie franchise record.

Appeared in 881 Minor Pro games, posting 338-973-1311.

Led the IHL in scoring in 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Led the CHL (Central Hockey League) in scoring in 2011-12.

Is the franchise's leader in both assists and points.

12 - Nic Petan

Birthplace: Delta, BC

Date of Birth: 3/22/95

Years in Portland: 2010-15

Regular Season Stats: 252 GP, 110-248-358, 175 PIM

Playoff Stats: 88 GP, 26-58-84, 78 PIM

Drafted in 1st round, 16th overall, in 2010 WHL Prospects Draft.

In the Top 25 regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 110 (T-19th), A 248 (4th), Points 358 (5th), Points per game 142 (T-24th), Plus Minus +164 (1st).

Led the WHL in scoring (tied with Brendan Leipsic) with 120 points in 2012-13.

Led the WHL in assists in 2012-13 (74) and 2013-13 (78).

Led the WHL in Plus Minus in 2012-13 (+68).

Named First Team Western Conference All-Star in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

In the Top 10 playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 88 (1st), G 26 (6th), A 58 (2nd), Points 84 (2nd).

The 88 playoff games played holds the WHL Record for most playoff games played.

After recording 0 points in his first 29 WHL playoff games, he finished with 26-58-84 in his final 59 playoff games.

Led WHL in playoff assists in 2012-13 (19) and playoff points (28) in 2014-15.

Member of the 2012-13 WHL Championship Team.

Was Team Captain of the 2014-15 Winterhawks.

Represented Team Canada in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 World Junior Championships, posting 8-8-16 in 14 GP winning Gold in 2014-15.

Drafted in 2nd round, 43rd overall, by Winnipeg in 2013.

Appeared in 170 NHL games with Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Minnesota posting 7-28-35 with 46 PIM.

11 - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Birthplace: Herning, DEN

Date of Birth: 4/10/95

Years in Portland: 2012-15

Regular Season Stats: 193 GP, 144-146-290, 81 PIM

Playoff Stats: 59 GP, 37-40-77, 22 PIM

Drafted in 1st round, 26th overall, in 2012 CHL Import Draft.

In the Top 20 of regular season statistical categories for Winterhawks: G 144 (T-6th), Points 290 (14th), Points per game 1.50 (18th), Plus Minus +142 (2nd).

Leads all import players for Winterhawks in GP 193, G 144, A 146, Points 290.

Led all WHL rookies in G (31), Points (63) in 2012-13.

Named WHL Player of the Year in 2014-15 leading the league in G (63), Points (118) and Plus Minus (+60).

Named Western Conference First Team All-Star in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Member of 2013 WHL Championship Team.

Hold franchise record for longest regular season goal scoring streak at 12 games and shorthanded goals in one season (8) in 2014-15.

In the Top 15 of playoff statistical categories for Winterhawks: GP 59 (14th), G 37 (2nd), A 40 (9th), Points 77 (4th).

Scored 3 game winning goals in one playoff series in 2014-15 vs. Everett.

Represented Team Denmark in three World Junior Championships scoring 15-6-21 in 21 GP.

Drafted in 3rd round, 89th overall, in 2013 NHL Draft by Columbus.

Appeared in nearly 700 NHL games with Columbus, Seattle and Tampa Bay with over 400 points.

Appeared in 2023-24 NHL All-Star Game.

Currently playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL.

Named to Denmark's 2026 Olympic team







