Rockets Edge Cougars, 3-2, in Prince George

Published on February 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Hayden Paupanekis versus Prince George Cougars' Dmitri Yakutsenak

The Kelowna Rockets picked up a hard-fought 3-2 road victory over the Prince George Cougars on Thursday night at the CN Centre, earning two important points behind timely scoring and a strong performance from goaltender Harrison Boettiger.

GAME SUMMARY

Kelowna opened the scoring late in the first period. A crisp three-way passing sequence ended with Connor Pankratz (6) finishing a one-timer at 17:33, converting a backhand sauce pass from Jaxon Kehrig, with Owen Folstrom also picking up an assist. The Rockets carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Prince George responded early in the second period with back-to-back goals to take a brief lead. Dawson Seitz (7) tied the game at 1:36, before Brock Souch (18) put the Cougars ahead just under two minutes later.

Kelowna answered quickly. Just 20 seconds after falling behind, Owen Folstrom (9) capitalized on a fortunate bounce off the end boards, finding the puck in front and tapping it home to even the score at 2-2. Ryan Oothoudt picked up his first WHL point in his first WHL game on the play.

The decisive moment came midway through the third period. On a 5-on-3 power play, Tij Iginla (26) walked into the high slot and snapped a quick wrist shot past the Cougars' netminder at 6:29 to give Kelowna the lead for good. Mazden Leslie and Ty Halaburda recorded the assists on the game-winning goal.

The Rockets locked things down defensively the rest of the way, killing late penalties and limiting Prince George's chances to close out the win.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 30 | Prince George 33

Power Play: Kelowna 1/6 | Prince George 0/3

Faceoffs: Kelowna 34 | Prince George 33

UP NEXT

The Rockets close out their two-game road trip tomorrow night for a rematch in Prince George at 6:00pm before heading home February 11th to take on the Wenatchee Wild at 7:05pm. Tickets for Wednesday's game are available for purchase at selectyourtickets.com.

