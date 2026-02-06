Rockets Head to Prince George for Double Header

The Kelowna Rockets are taking the bus up north for a two-game set against the Cougars. It marks the fourth time the Rockets will play the Cougars in less than a month. The games are set for Friday at 7:00 pm PST and Saturday at 6:00 pm PST at the CN Centre. Both games are available for free on Victory+ and 104.7 the Lizard.

KELOWNA ROCKETS

Kelowna enters the weekend coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to Portland on Tuesday. Prior to that, the Rockets were riding a three-game win streak. Kelowna will look to get back in the win column in a crucial two-game set against the Cougars with important playoff implications.

A strong top six forward group has continued to drive the offence, led by Tij Iginla (25G, 25A), who has recorded 12 points in his last four games. Iginla has been one of the WHL's top offensive performers this season and currently owns the highest points-per-game rate in the league. Shane Smith (24G, 29A) leads the team in scoring but will miss the weekend with an upper-body injury. In his absence, Ty Halaburda (24G, 25A), who recently recorded his 100th career WHL goal, along with Carson Wetsch (17G, 34A), will be relied upon to shoulder the offensive load. Czech forwards Tomas Poletin (19G, 12A) and Vojtech Cihar (1G, 8A) have been welcome additions, providing a scoring touch and strong two-way play throughout the lineup.

On the back end, Mazden Leslie (10G, 33A) leads all Rockets defensemen in scoring and ranks ninth among WHL defensemen in points. Parker Alcos (5G, 16A), acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings, has provided stability since arriving in Kelowna while also contributing offensively with seven points in 12 games as a Rocket. He is joined by Keith McInnis (7G, 21A), who missed the last game due to illness. Nate Corbet (2G, 4A) and Rowan Guest (0G, 18A) round out a dependable defensive group.

In goal, Harrison Boettiger (3.10 GAA, .902 SV%) remains a steady presence. His 16 wins lead Rockets goaltenders, and his recent play continues to reinforce his status as one of the top goaltenders eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Boettiger will be a key factor in both matchups this weekend.

For Kelowna, special teams will be a priority. The Rockets' powerplay went 0-for-3 in their last game and sits at 23.1% on the season, placing it in the middle of the pack. Their penalty kill, however, has been strong at 78.9%, ranking among the better units in the WHL. With Prince George boasting a dangerous power play, staying out of the penalty box will be critical this weekend.

WHERE THEY RANK

Kelowna Rockets: 5th in the Western Conference (25-16-5-2)

Prince George Cougars: 3rd in the Western Conference (28-16-2-0)

Prince George Cougars

Prince George enters the weekend having dropped two of its last three games. Offensively, the Cougars are led by a veteran trio up front in Kooper Gizowski (25G, 32A), Terik Parascak (21G, 33A), and Brock Souch (17G, 37A), who have driven much of the team's scoring this season. Rookie import Dmitri Yakutsenak has also made a strong impression, ranking among the WHL's top rookie scorers with 18 goals and 19 assists. Overall, Prince George features impressive depth, with seven players already in double digits in goals and eleven skaters recording 20 or more points.

On the back end, the Cougars are anchored by Carson Carels (15G, 32A), a projected top-five pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Carels, who has collected six points in his last two games, enters the weekend on a hot streak. He is supported by Arsenii Anisimov (5G, 27A) and overage defenceman Bauer Dumanski (7G, 21A), giving Prince George a reliable and well-rounded defensive core.

In goal, Joshua Ravensbergen, a 2025 first-round pick of the San Jose Sharks, carries the bulk of the workload. Ravensbergen ranks among the WHL's top netminders with a 20-10-0-0 record, a 2.70 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage.

Special teams are a major strength for Prince George, as the Cougars boast the WHL's top-ranked power play at 32.3% and pair it with a strong penalty kill that ranks fifth in the league at 79.8%.

Prince George last saw action on Tuesday, February 3, falling 3-2 to the Red Deer Rebels.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Head-to-Head Season Series

Kelowna vs. Prince George - Kelowna Leads 2-1-1

Game 1: Wednesday, October 8, 2025 (at Prince George) - Kelowna won 5-4

Game 2: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 (Vs Prince George) - Prince George won 4-3

Game 3: Saturday, January 17, 2026 (vs Prince George) - Prince George won 3-2 OT

Game 4: Saturday, January 30, 2026 (vs Prince George) - Kelowna won 4-2

Last 10 games

Kelowna: 6-3-1-1

Prince George: 6-4-0-0

Special teams

Kelowna: PP 23.12% | PK 78.9%

Prince George: PP 31.8% | PK 79.76.%

TEMPO PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Kelowna Rockets Forward Tij Iginla was named Tempo player of the Week in the WHL last week after scoring four goals and five assists for nine points in three games. It was the first time this year that a Rockets player had been named Player of the Week, and it was the third time Iginla had taken home that honour.

BACK FROM INJURY: Goaltender Josh Banini has returned to the lineup after missing eight games due to an eye injury suffered in Portland after being hit by a puck while on the bench. He could potentially see the ice against Prince George this weekend.

POWER RANKINGS:

Kelowna currently sits seventh in the week nineteen power rankings

Prince George currently sits fifth in the week nineteen power rankings

2026 NHL DRAFT:

Kelowna currently has two Rockets on the Midterm Rankings of the NHL Central Scouting list as Players to watch ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Goaltenders Harrison Boettiger and Frantisek Poletin were originally ranked as "B"-level prospects in the preliminary rankings, which list them as potential second or third-round picks. This time around, Boettinger was listed as the seventh-best North American goaltender, while Poletin is listed as the fifth-best International goaltender.

OLYMPIC INVITE:

Rockets Alumnus and 2015 WHL Champion Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers will be representing Team Germany for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Draisaitl played for the Rockets from 2014-2015.

Rockets Alumnus and 2015 WHL Champion Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets will be representing Team Canada for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Morrissey played for the Rockets from 2014-2015.

Rockets Alumnus Calvin Thurkauf of HC Lugano of the National League will be representing Team Switzerland for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Thurkauf played for the Rockets from 2015-2017.

HOME AND AWAY COMPARISON:

The Rockets are 25-16-5-2, including a 9-7-4-2 record at the Prospera Place. On the road this year, the Rockets have a 16-9-1-0 record.

The Cougars are 29-18-2-0, including a 14-11-0-0 record at home. On the road this year, the Cougars have a 15-7-2-0 record.

WHL REGULAR SEASON MILESTONES:

#12 Connor Pankratz - two games away from 100

#17 Ty Halaburda - five games away from 300

#18 Dawson Gerwing - seven games away from 150

ROCKETS INJURY REPORT:

#7 Peyton Kettles - UBI (Indefinitely)

#9 Shane Smith - UBI (Week-to-Week)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

The Rockets return home on Wednesday, February 11th, to play the Wenatchee Wild at 7:05 pm PST. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com. Following the home date, Kelowna will hit the road and head south to play the Wild again, this time on the road. That game will be on February 13th at 7:00 pm PST and will be available on Victory+ and 104.7 The Lizard.

