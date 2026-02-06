Game Day Hub: February 6 at Seattle

Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks hit I-5 for a rivalry matchup with the Seattle Thunderbirds in Kent, Washington tonight, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. at the accesso ShoWare Center. The two teams then head south for a rematch Saturday night in Portland at the Glass Palace.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: accesso ShoWare Center - Kent, WA

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks came out buzzing and struck first late in the opening period when Nathan Free centered a pass to Ryan Miller, who buried it at 16:57 for a 1-0 lead.

Portland doubled the advantage just 15 seconds into the second as Will McLaughlin snapped home a shot from the blue line, but Kelowna answered at 4:13 with a Tij Iginla breakaway goal.

The Rockets surged in the third, as Ty Halaburda scored before Iginla added his second to give Kelowna the lead with 8:13 remaining. Portland responded quickly, with Alex Weiermair blasting a one-timer to tie the game at three. Ondrej Štěbeták made key saves down the stretch to force overtime.

In extra time, Nathan Brown sprung Sam Spehar on a breakaway, and he rifled home the winner to secure a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory at Prospera Place.

Scouting Seattle

The Portland Winterhawks and Seattle Thunderbirds meet tonight for the third time this season, with the series split at one win apiece so far. On Dec. 6, Seattle visited Portland, where four unanswered Winterhawks goals powered a 4-3 comeback victory over the T-birds. Then, on Jan. 17, Seattle's offense proved too much to overcome, despite a late Portland surge that saw two goals scored in the final two minutes of regulation.

Seattle enters the weekend with an 18-22-3-3 record and is chasing valuable points as the regular season reaches its final stretch. Currently sitting 10th in the Western Conference, the Thunderbirds trail the eighth and final playoff spot by eight points.

Cameron Schmidt leads the way offensively with 73 points (34G, 39A), including 13 points in 11 games since joining Seattle at the trade deadline from the Vancouver Giants. His 73 points rank second in the WHL, while his 34 goals sit third in the league.

Rivalry Runs Deep

This weekend, the Portland-Seattle rivalry heats up as the two teams meet in a home-and-home series, each getting the chance to feed off the energy of its own crowd while battling for valuable playoff points. Fans can expect a tight battle with every moment counting as both sides look to gain ground in the postseason race. The Winterhawks and Thunderbirds are no strangers to one another, having faced off 47 times all-time, with Portland holding the edge by winning 28 of those matchups.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







