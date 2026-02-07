Tigers Tame Broncos, 2-1, with Last Minute GWG

Swift Current, SK - The Tigers took on the Broncos for the third of four matchups between the two eastern conference clubs on Friday, February 6th in the InnovationPlex.

The Tigers talked about how they needed to come out of the gate harder than they have previously, and they made a point of that in Friday's matchup.

The Broncos zone had Orange and Black all over for the entire first period, with Medicine Hat outshooting Swift Current 22-4 in the first frame.

While the Tigers only allowed four shots in the first twenty minutes, Jordan Switzer still had to make some big saves on those four shots. Switzer came up big when he was called upon, stopping the few but dangerous opportunities the Broncos had.

Archer Cooke was the man to beat on Friday night as he managed to stop 21 of 22 shots from the Tabbies in the first, and only allowed two goals on 50 shots all game.

While Cooke had the Tigers' number, they found their way past him late in the first with a goal from Markus Ruck at 17:16. Dayton Reschny fed Ruck out front with a pass from the left wall. Ruck one-timed the puck from in tight to score his 13th of the year and give the Tigers a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

While Swift Current controlled possession more in the second period than they did in the first and they doubled their shots, the Tigers still managed to outshoot them 12-8 in the middle frame.

Both teams were busy playing a physical game, turning up the heat in Friday's match. Both teams had a pair of chances on the power play in the second period, with neither finding the back of the net on any of those opportunities.

Hudson Darby was the lone goal scorer of the second period as he tied the game for Swift Current at 5:12.

The Third period saw a lot of the physicality continue over, as well as both teams getting opportunities on the power play.

Swift Current and Medicine Hat generated dangerous opportunities on their respective power plays, but neither team could find their way to the back of the net.

The Tigers also managed to ring two grade-A opportunities off of the iron in the third, building the tension as they continued to work for the go-ahead goal.

Their big break came at the very end when Liam Ruck stole the regulation win for the Tigers with 0:28 remaining in the third. Off of a draw win from Andrew Basha, Niilopekka Muhonen fired a low wrist shot from the point off of the pads of Cooke. Ruck jumped on the rebound in the slot to score the game winner and his 30th goal of the season in the dying seconds of the third.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/4 - 0.0%

PK: 4/4 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Archer Cooke (50SH - 48SV) - Swift Current

Hudson Darby (1G) - Swift Current

Markus Ruck (1G) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Liam Ruck

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, February 7th to take on the Swift Current Broncos in Co-op Place.







