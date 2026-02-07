Sotheran Adds Name to History Books in Win over Moose Jaw

Published on February 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Carter Sotheran had five points on Friday night at Rogers Place as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors 11-4.

The night will be in Edmonton Oil Kings record books for a while as Sotheran became the second defenceman in Oil Kings history to record a hat-trick, and first since Ashton Sautner did in against Saskatoon on November 11, 2014. He's also just the second defenceman in Oil Kings history with a five-plus point night. To add the icing to the cake, it was the Sanford, Man. products 250th career WHL game.

From a team perspective, the 11 goals by the team are tied for the second-most in team history, and the first time since February 26, 2019 that the team has scored 11-plus, one away from the 2014 team record.

Edmonton led 4-2 after one period with goals from Dylan Dean, Miroslav Holinka, Sotheran, and Andrew O'Neill. Moose Jaw's goal came from Landen McFadden. The high octane offence continued in the second as Edmonton added three more off the sticks of Josh Lee, Holinka, and Sotheran's second of the night. Aiden Ziprick kept Moose Jaw in it as it was 7-3 after two periods.

In the third, the Oil Kings pulled away as Ethan MacKenzie, Kanjyu Gojsic, and Matt Williams would get the Oil Kings to 10, while McFadden's second of the night for Moose Jaw made it 10-4, and it took until five seconds remained in the game for Sotheran to earn his historic hat-trick.

In goal, Parker Snell made 16 saves, while the Oil Kings fired 50 total shots towards Kyle Jones in the Moose Jaw net. Edmonton was 1-for-2 on the powerplay and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings are now 34-11-3-2 on the season and are back in action on Wednesday against Everett.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.