Oil Kings Earn Hard Fought Win over Tigers in Medicine Hat

Published on February 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings earned a 4-2 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Wednesday night in a game that had a playoff energy to it.

The Oil Kings were able to get a 2-0 lead in the first period and were able to lock things down and fight their way to their 32nd win of the season.

Dylan Dean scored off an offensive zone turnover with about four minutes to go in the first to make it 1-0. Then just 38 seconds later, a Carter Sotheran shot from the blueline found it's way past Tigers netminder Jordan Switzer to make it 2-0 after one.

Dayton Reschny made it 2-1 with just over two minutes to go in the second, but the one goal game only lasted for 1:10 as Lukas Sawchyn had a puck go off his skate on the powerplay to make it 3-1 Oil Kings after 40 minutes.

The Tigers had an opportunity to come back in the game early in the third on a five-on-three that last over a minute but were unable to score as the Oil Kings were able to kill it off. Overall, Edmonton went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill in the third period.

The Tigers though did get one back with about 11 minutes to go to make it 3-2, setting up a thrilling finish. Edmonton was able to defend the Tigers hard, blocked a few shots and Gavin Hodnett added an empty netter to give the Oil Kings the 4-2 win.

Edmonton was 1-for-4 on the powerplay, while Ethan Simcoe made 25 saves in the win.

The Oil Kings host the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday night at Rogers Place.







