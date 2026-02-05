Chiefs Dominate Wire-To-Wire in Revenge Win over Vaunted Vees

Spokane, WA - The Chiefs welcomed the Penticton Vees to town on Wednesday night, playing the newest WHL franchise for the fourth time this season.

Spokane won the first meeting with the Vees in overtime in November, with Penticton picking up wins in the next two contests.

Tyus Sparks got the scoring started at 12:05 of the first with a power play goal. Owen Martin split the defense with a pinpoint pass before Sparks fired it top corner for his first point of the night.

Martin played set up man again on Spokane's second goal, at 5:17 of the second. Oremba finished off the move with his 19th of the season to make it 2-0.

Will McIsaac left no doubt with Spokane's third of the night, picking up the loose puck and firing it home from the right dot.

After Penticton pulled one back, it was Ethan Hughes doing it all himself. The steal and finish gave Hughes his first shorthanded goal of the season, restoring the 3-goal lead for the Chiefs. Sam Oremba was quickest to the rebound off his own shot, scoring his second of the game and making it a 5-1 lead going into the third.

The visitors scored with three minutes gone in the third before Owen Martin provided another stellar assist. The Winnipeg Jet's prospect sent a saucer pass down the ice and put it on a plate for Logan Wormald for the five-hole finish.

Coco Armstrong added a seventh goal for Spokane with defensemen Will McIsaac and Nathan Mayes providing the helpers, giving Spokane a 7-2 win over the B.C. foe.

Linus Vieillard earned his second straight win with 21 saves. Spokane sent 29 shots on goal, went 1/3 on the power play, and 3/4 on the penalty kill.

After a scoring adjustment, Tyus Sparks finished the night with one goal and three assists for a four-point game. Owen Martin chipped in three assists and was a plus-three.

Sam Oremba (2G), Logan Wormald (1G, 1A), Dominik Petr (2A), and Nathan Mayes (2A) each had two points in the win.

Spokane will look to ride the momentum into Vancouver on Friday night before playing in Wenatchee on Saturday. Catch both games for FREE on Victory+ or listen at 103.5 The Game. The Chiefs return home on Tuesday, February 10th for Neurodiversity Awareness Night presented by Spokane Colleges. Click here to learn more about this special game.

